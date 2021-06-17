NEWS
Superannuation

Your Future, Your Super passes

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 17 JUN 2021   12:47PM

The Your Future, Your Super reforms were passed in the Senate today.

One Nation and Jackie Lambie voted with the government in favour of the bill, while Labor and the Greens objected to it.

However, an amendment was passed which will delay benchmarking and stapling until November.

Independent Senator Rex Patrick failed to find support for his proposed amendment, which would have extended performance tests to more choice products in the retail super sector.

Labor Senator Deborah O'Neill passionately opposed the reforms this morning.

"How could it be that someone who calls themselves a Liberal could vote for this bill, could bring into this chamber a bill, which contains in it a provision to enable the Australian Treasurer to take control of Australian people's savings and to give that Treasurer the power to direct the way their savings are invested?" she said.

After debate, it was agreed that Treasury power to direct investments would be carved out of the laws.

The reforms will see members stapled to the first fund they are in, rather than automatically opening up new accounts with different super funds when they get new jobs.

It will also see poorly performing funds unable to accept any new members.

Cbus was one of the super funds to voice its concerns about the reforms, saying its member-base in dangerous professions could have the wrong insurance if they are stapled to another fund.

Treasury proposed a review of exclusions in superannuation group insurance, but Cbus said this doesn't go far enough.

"A Treasury review of unspecified outcome or timing will do nothing to mitigate the immediate impacts for workers in hazardous sectors. Within months workers in hazardous occupations are at risk of being stapled to a fund containing exclusions or unfavourable terms and conditions because their existing insurance cover has not been tailored to their new job," Cbus chief executive Justin Arter said.

"Despite paying insurance premiums, stapled members in heavy blue-collar occupations or people working at heights may not be covered. Members and their families will likely only discover these exclusions when tragedy has struck - and they try and fail to make a claim against cover they believed they had."

Read more: CbusFutureAustralian TreasurerGreensIndependent Senator Rex PatrickJackie LambieJustin ArterLabor Senator Deborah O'NeillLiberal
VIEW COMMENTS

