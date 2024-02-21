Younger Aussies embracing SMSFs, guidance needed

According to Class general manager, growth Jo Hurley, younger generations want more control over their retirement savings than ever before, and financial advisers need to cater to this demand.

Addressing the crowd at the SMSF Association Conference in Brisbane, Hurley cited new research by Class, which found Gen X and millennials, aged 27-41, represent 23% of all new SMSF establishments. The fastest growing cohort is women aged 35-44, she noted.

She said the research suggests younger generations are seeking greater control over their retirement savings. However, she said there remains considerable roadblocks for many who may otherwise wish to establish an SMSF.

"One of the big detractors for young people considering an SMSF is fear of legislative change and government intervention," she said.

"So, advisers working to educate and help alleviate some of those concerns should work out strategies for using a combination of wealth building vehicles, which might incorporate not only an SMSF or an industry fund, it might also incorporate trusts and other vehicles as well."

Hurley added that all advisers should be thinking about how to better access information for the younger generation so that their retirement roadmap is a more holistic view of their entire portfolio of wealth.

"It's really about having a look at the ideas of potentially aiming for a retirement roadmap that aims to have half of a person's wealth outside of super, and half inside, and having a fairly balanced approach to that," she said.

"Looking at how the members are looking to generate various income streams for themselves to help them maximise their ability to make contributions over time. These are the things that are really great."

Younger generations also respond very well to "set and forget" habits, she said, and love gamification.

"They live technology-driven savings where they don't actually see the money," Hurley said.

"Younger generations respond well to competitive forces.

"So, if they see their friends achieving certain things and they have the opportunity to participate in some form of competition or game, it can really encourage setting up bigger goals and building the habits and doing the work required to get in a better financial position."