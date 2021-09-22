YFYS will impact advisers too

Sunsuper chief economist Brian Parker addressed the Association of Financial Advisers' annual conference to explain what the Your Future, Your Super reforms mean for financial advisers.

"These reforms are really important for our members, your clients and your business," Parker said.

Crucially, he explained, advisers must be aware of how any multi-asset portfolio client's superannuation is invested in performs in the investment test. They will also have to be ready to answer different questions from clients, particularly as people get used to using the Australian Tax Office's new performance comparison tool.

Parker suggested the YFYS performance test could have a positive impact in terms of making members engage with their super and seek advice, especially those who find themselves in funds failing the performance test.

"The APRA benchmarks are not ideal, you're effectively telling funds they will be marked against a series of benchmarks they may not have been managing to," Parker said.

"I can replicate the ASX 300, I can replicate the MSCI World Index if I want to stay passive and take no active risk. I cannot do that in unlisted property or infrastructure."

Just as those working in investments for super funds are having to get used to the way the performance test might impact how they do business; advisers will have to adapt too.

They will have to be aware that some defensively constructed portfolios will simply not be able to meet the performance test, Parker said.

"Scorecards drive behaviour," he explained, arguing that the performance test will necessitate some client education.

"The other angle here is to is that those of you who've read a product disclosure statement recently, you'll know that there's always a line saying the past performance is no guide to future performance. That's unfortunate because we're now telling members that it is... The fact is that we are judging the performance of super funds based on past performance, based on benchmarks that they may or may not have been managing against."

Therefore, Parker suggested advisers take an active approach to YFYS, rather than waiting for a client to bring up the performance test.

"This is the time to get on the front foot with clients and explain what is going on and offer solutions," he said.

"Be aware that this test is going to evolve, the benchmarks are going to evolve."