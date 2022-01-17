NEWS
Superannuation

YFYS could dampen ESG adoption: Research

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 17 JAN 2022   12:29PM

The Your Future, Your Super reforms could potentially threaten the adoption of sustainable investing strategies, new research from Parametric shows.

Parametric's analysis focused on super fund portfolio tracking error, which is a key driver of YFYS performance test outcomes, taking into account two of the most popular environmental, social and governance practices - screening and integration.

Typically, a moderate level of tracking error is an accepted cost of incorporating ESG objectives into portfolio construction based on screening or integration, Parametric said.

However, the new reforms now penalise super funds for taking on this additional tracking error.

"Trustee-directed products designated as ESG options will be most impacted. This leads us to an important question: Can ESG incorporation still exist as super fund portfolios become more sensitive to tracking error?" the research states.

The research ultimately found that screening and integration is not the end of the road for responsible investing.

The analysis noted that investing in Australian and global equities using these two techniques can yield meaningful greenhouse gas emissions reductions and UN Sustainable Development Goals improvements with modest levels of tracking error.

How far super funds are willing to venture above or below these levels depend on their willingness to trade off risk for ESG outcomes, Parametric said.

Under the YFYS test, APRA constructs an individual benchmark for every product based on the product's asset allocation. Products that underperform their net investment return benchmark by 0.5 percentage points per year over an eight-year period will be classified as underperforming.

APRA released the first MySuper performance tests results in August. Thirteen products with $56 billion of assets failed the inaugural test. Next year, APRA will start including trustee-directed products in the test.

