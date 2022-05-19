Yellen forebodes stagflation risks

In Bonn, Germany, US secretary of the treasury Janet Yellen has called the global economic outlook challenging and uncertain; stagflation effects have depressed output and spending, she added.

Yellen said the US understood when Russia invaded Ukraine that there would be spill over effects, but it was prepared to pay.

"We're doing everything we can to make sure sanctions have the minimum negative impact on ourselves, on Europe, on other countries, emerging markets, developing countries and the maximum impact on Russia," Yellen said.

Yellen added that the US would continue to put sanctions in place which would shield the global economy from the adverse effects of war while imposing maximum harm on Russia and Putin.

She claimed the US is best positioned to meet these challenges given the strength of its labour market and economy, but despite her conviction, global inflation levels have become calamitous.

Yesterday, UK inflation hit a 40-year high of 9%.

Likewise, the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that Australia recently recorded a 5.1% inflation rate, the highest level seen in 20 years.

Yellen acknowledged that inflation was a clear concern and attributed present pressures to Putin's choice to wage a war against Ukraine.

Though Yellen wouldn't speculate as to whether commodity and energy prices will get worse before they get better.

She said the US is doing all it could to avoid further increases and that inflationary pressures aren't likely to abate in the very near future.

As many commentators have forwarded, the current market environment is fraught with inflationary and slowdown risks. Some economists have gone so far as to predict a synchronised recession in the US, Europe, and China.

While there is a chance of such an event materialising, Yellen maintained that while the US had inflation, the Federal Reserve's tightening monetary policy was addressing recession concerns.

"I don't expect the US to fall into recession; I think Europe is perhaps a bit more vulnerable and exposed on the energy front," she said.