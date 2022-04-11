Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Yarra Capital Management hunts distribution lead

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 11 APR 2022   12:25PM

Yarra Capital Management is recruiting for a new head of distribution after Rob Bluzmanis took on a global leadership role with Nikko Asset Management.

Bluzmanis was recently named chief executive of Nikko's European business and regional head of EMEA. Relocating to London for the role, Bluzmanis is responsible for advancing Nikko's strategy across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Bluzmanis first joined Nikko in 2015 as managing director and head of distribution. When Nikko's Australian business was acquired by Yarra Capital Management in April 2021, he transferred to Yarra in the same role.

"I look forward immensely to returning to work with the team at Nikko AM as we consolidate our efforts and continue to deliver high-quality investment opportunities for clients across the EMEA region," Bluzmanis said of his appointment.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
Commercial property. Currently 5%+ yield p.a.

In returning to Nikko, Bluzmanis leaves behind his role at Yarra Capital Management - one that is yet to be filled, the investment manager confirmed.

In a statement to Financial Standard, Yarra Capital Management managing director Ed Eason said: "We are in the process of appointing a new head of distribution for the business."

"Rob left Yarra with our full support, and we are delighted that he has remained within the Yarra/Nikko AM partnership. His relocation to London further strengthens our connection with the Nikko AM global network."

Read more: Yarra CapitalNikko Asset ManagementRob BluzmanisEd Eason
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

BNP Paribas AM appoints wholesale distribution head
Netwealth hires head of investment solutions
Bitcoin fund manager hires distribution lead
Yarra Capital appoints managing director
Pacific Current Group bolsters distribution team
Yarra completes acquisition
Yarra Capital acquires Nikko AM Australian business
Schroders appoints new chief executive
Alternatives win big mandates
Industry fund reveals new mandates

Editor's Choice

Cbus, Media Super merger complete

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:37PM
Cbus Super and Media Super have merged, following a Successor Fund Transfer on April 9.

AustralianSuper, LUCRF Super agree to SFT

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:29PM
The two industry superannuation funds will merge in June, having signed a successor fund transfer deed.

Yarra Capital Management hunts distribution lead

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:25PM
Yarra Capital Management is recruiting for a new head of distribution after Rob Bluzmanis took on a global leadership role with Nikko Asset Management.

Mawhinney appeals 20-year ban

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:36PM
Mayfair 101 founder James Mawhinney has launched an appeal against his 20-year ban from financial services.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Secure your clients' financial future with ASX: PMGOLD

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
24

Best Practice Forum: ESG 

JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Tim Unger

HEAD OF SUSTAINABLE INVESTMENT
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON
As Willis Towers Watson's head of sustainable investment Tim Unger shares how he is helping asset owners turn lofty goals into long-lasting, meaningful action. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.