Yarra Capital Management hunts distribution lead

Yarra Capital Management is recruiting for a new head of distribution after Rob Bluzmanis took on a global leadership role with Nikko Asset Management.

Bluzmanis was recently named chief executive of Nikko's European business and regional head of EMEA. Relocating to London for the role, Bluzmanis is responsible for advancing Nikko's strategy across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Bluzmanis first joined Nikko in 2015 as managing director and head of distribution. When Nikko's Australian business was acquired by Yarra Capital Management in April 2021, he transferred to Yarra in the same role.

"I look forward immensely to returning to work with the team at Nikko AM as we consolidate our efforts and continue to deliver high-quality investment opportunities for clients across the EMEA region," Bluzmanis said of his appointment.

In returning to Nikko, Bluzmanis leaves behind his role at Yarra Capital Management - one that is yet to be filled, the investment manager confirmed.

In a statement to Financial Standard, Yarra Capital Management managing director Ed Eason said: "We are in the process of appointing a new head of distribution for the business."

"Rob left Yarra with our full support, and we are delighted that he has remained within the Yarra/Nikko AM partnership. His relocation to London further strengthens our connection with the Nikko AM global network."