Xplore Wealth outlines 2020 plans

ASX-listed platform Xplore Wealth has announced a slew of new products and offers, set to launch in 2020.

It comes as the platform provider releases its results for the 1H2020 financial year.

Xplore is set to release three new products in 2020, including a wholesale MDA product which will allow access to unregistered schemes due to launch in February.

In the third quarter, Xplore will launch a Third Party MDA administration solution, which will offer advisers an MDA provider licence and upgraded investment modelling tools.

In the second-half of the calendar year, the platform will launch direct retail holder identification numbers, which will provide advisers with a "fully integrated" product from trade to settlement, with a linked cash account for dividends and advice fees.

Xplore has also teased three new offers for the calendar year, including international trading (MDA International), foreign exchange, and a cash trading offer.

Xplore Wealth chief executive, Mike Wright, said the platform was making "real progress".

"We have begun the work required to realise our strategic aspiration to be the most-valued provider to Australia's advice professionals," he said.

"The company is making real progress in upgrading our business model with the transition to One Platform, which is expected to deliver additional benefits to clients and ultimately shareholders.

"With an upgraded capability and enhanced customer offering, we plan to sustainably grow our business in 2020 and beyond."

The wealth platform saw a 20.9% increase in revenue in the half year to $11.3 million, which Xplore said it owed to the platform's latest acquisitions.

"Today's reported revenue growth is supported by the acquisitions of Aracon Superannuation and DIY Master in the last financial year as well as organic growth," it said.

"The financial results demonstrate that upgrading Xplore Wealth is having improved early results."

Operating expenses were up 8.9% to $7.3 million, while net profit before tax was down $12 million, due mostly, to a write down of linear software ($10.8 million). Xplore said this write off will lead to a reduction in ongoing amortisation costs.

Wright said the results were reassuring.

"Today's results are highly encouraging," he said.

"Our aim is to empower our clients to run their business whilst confidently managing, protecting and growing their clients' wealth."

Wright said the company was focused on providing tailored products for clients that abide by tightening regulation.

"Xplore Wealth has extended its breadth of offers and is committed to tailoring solutions for our clients. We have deliberately grown our Total Available Market by over 50%," he said.

"We are focused on supporting advisers as regulations tighten, assisting them to achieve regulatory confidence."

Xplore Wealth is the parent company of APRA regulated Registrable Superannuation Entity (RSE) licencee, Aracon Superannuation, and of the trustee of Aracon Superannuation Fund. Its clients include financial advisory firms, brokers and wealth managers.