NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Sponsored by
Xinja dabbles in US stocks
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 JUL 2020   12:09PM

Neobank Xinja has announced plans to launch a US share trading platform Dabble, giving investors access to over 3000 stocks and exchange traded funds (ETFs).

Xinja claims Dabble will make names like Tesla, Facebook, Google and Amazon accessible and affordable to all investors with zero brokerage fees, $8 monthly subscription fee for unlimited trades and 1% FX fee.

Interestingly, one of Dabble's key features is its ability to offer 'fractionalised trading' where investors will be able to buy whole shares, or a portion of a share depending on how much money they have and how much they want to invest.

Xinja founder and chief executive Eric Wilson said Dabble offers investors an alternative option in a time when interest rates remains low.

Sponsored by Franklin Templeton
Report: Building stronger relationships with ESG investing

"We are offering low cost, easy access via the Dabble platform, and the option to buy a portion of a share, which we hope opens up markets and investing to people who want to grow their wealth over the long term," he said.

"Many US-listed companies' shares trade at very high prices, which locks a lot of people out of the market. So while brand recognition for leading US companies is very high, few people invest directly. And entering the market hasn't been easy. We want to lower the cost and make it simpler to bring those opportunities to Australians."

Dabble will sit alongside Xinja's savings account Stash and customers will be able to purchase shares using the funds in their account as well as monitoring their investments, ETF and share prices in Australian dollars and US dollars in the app.

The orders will be automated and executed when the US share market opens without any broker or human intervention. The only delay to transfer funds between accounts will be the time difference between Australia and New York.

Dabble has excluded leveraged ETFs, options and tobacco and weapons-related stocks from its offering.

In addition, pattern day traders will need to look elsewhere as investors who buy and sell stock within a day; four days in a row will have their account blocked.

Read more: DabbleXinjaAmazonEric WilsonFacebookGoogleTesla
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Bezos adds billions
Top traded stocks revealed
Amazon launches climate VC fund
State Street warns of dot-com parallels
Is a market turning point around the corner?
S&P kicks companies off ESG index
Billionaires club rakes in cash amid COVID-19 crisis
Super fund calls social media companies to action
Chi-X continues TraCR roll out
Why Phillip Morris gets ESG points
Editor's Choice
Xinja dabbles in US stocks
ANNABELLE DICKSON
Neobank Xinja has announced plans to launch a US share trading platform Dabble, giving investors access to over 3000 stocks and exchange traded funds (ETFs).
State Street warns of dot-com parallels
ALLY SELBY
State Street Global Advisors has warned the current rally in equities markets parallels that of the dot-com boom, as price to earnings multiples continue to expand.
US considers restricting ESG in pensions
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The US Department of Labor (DOL) is considering imposing strict rules on how pension funds invest, which could see the scope for ethical and responsible investing limited.
No such thing as a free lunch: Lowe
ELIZA BAVIN
Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe has said the government will likely need to borrow more money, but warned the central bank will not directly provide funding.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Vanguard's low-cost factor funds and ETFs
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ashleigh Crittle
CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
JANA INVESTMENT ADVISERS PTY LIMITED
For JANA chief operating officer Ashleigh Crittle COVID-19 has thrown new challenges her way while also revealing what is most important. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something Vmv398wi