Xinja dabbles in US stocks

Neobank Xinja has announced plans to launch a US share trading platform Dabble, giving investors access to over 3000 stocks and exchange traded funds (ETFs).

Xinja claims Dabble will make names like Tesla, Facebook, Google and Amazon accessible and affordable to all investors with zero brokerage fees, $8 monthly subscription fee for unlimited trades and 1% FX fee.

Interestingly, one of Dabble's key features is its ability to offer 'fractionalised trading' where investors will be able to buy whole shares, or a portion of a share depending on how much money they have and how much they want to invest.

Xinja founder and chief executive Eric Wilson said Dabble offers investors an alternative option in a time when interest rates remains low.

"We are offering low cost, easy access via the Dabble platform, and the option to buy a portion of a share, which we hope opens up markets and investing to people who want to grow their wealth over the long term," he said.

"Many US-listed companies' shares trade at very high prices, which locks a lot of people out of the market. So while brand recognition for leading US companies is very high, few people invest directly. And entering the market hasn't been easy. We want to lower the cost and make it simpler to bring those opportunities to Australians."

Dabble will sit alongside Xinja's savings account Stash and customers will be able to purchase shares using the funds in their account as well as monitoring their investments, ETF and share prices in Australian dollars and US dollars in the app.

The orders will be automated and executed when the US share market opens without any broker or human intervention. The only delay to transfer funds between accounts will be the time difference between Australia and New York.

Dabble has excluded leveraged ETFs, options and tobacco and weapons-related stocks from its offering.

In addition, pattern day traders will need to look elsewhere as investors who buy and sell stock within a day; four days in a row will have their account blocked.