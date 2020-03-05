Women rule ESG, but gap remains

Responsible investing is the rare field of financial services dominated by women. It's also growing at a rapid rate, but challenges remain.

The field has dramatically evolved over the past decade, as ESG roles, once focused on communication and policy, shifted to the forefront of investment strategy.

According to Kaizen Recruitment, women hold more than 65% of Australia's ESG-related roles, compared to 25% in financial services in general.

Melior Investment Managers chief executive Lucy Steed says women are drawn to responsible investing as it provides them with the opportunity to "connect head to heart".

"I think women are drawn to responsible investing because they want their roles to have meaning and they want to be passionate about what they do," she says.

"I am a strong believer that purpose driven companies that deliver environmental and social positive outcomes as well as financial returns attract and retain the best talent."

For Robeco's head of active ownership, Carola van Lamoen, the "mainstreaming" of ESG has enticed a broader group of investment professionals, both male and female, to the field.

What was once considered nice to have is now essential for investors, she says.

"Given the rapid expansion of 'the world of ESG', I welcome this growing interest; in the broader industry there is a need for skilled and motivated people to bring responsible investing to the next level," she says.

However, Victorian Funds Management Corporation head of investment stewardship, Talieh Williams says the field will only become more challenging as society starts to demand more from big business.

"The ESG space has become far more demanding as there are more issues to be aware of, closer scrutiny from a range of angles (e.g. civil society) and growing momentum," she says.

"Everyone in the ESG space is working at sprint pace (whilst realising they are running a marathon). "It is an area where there will always be more work to be done and it requires continued focus and commitment."

And despite the vast number of women, Steed notes that inequality still exists within the space.

"While a number of responsible investing representatives and leaders in large institutions are women, decisions on how money is actually allocated in responsible funds are still dominated by men," Steed says.

"I would like to see more portfolio managers and senior investment analysts in the industry who are women."

Similarly, Morningstar found that gender diversity in funds management globally hasn't changed over the past two decades.

"At the end of 2000, 14% of fund managers were women. And at the end of 2019, 14% of fund managers were women," it says.

Company director Sandi Orleow says this needs to change.

"There aren't a representative number of women within finance currently or entering the industry," she says.

"We need to change that as we are an industry that serves society and 50% of society is female."

But the financial services industry needs more than just gender diversity, managing director and global head of ESG commercial at S&P Global Market Intelligence Lauren Smart says.

"It would also benefit enormously from diversity of thought," she says.

"To understand the evolving world we are in - such as shifts to a more sustainable society - we need different perspectives, backgrounds and knowledge to bring to the table beyond a narrow finance major university background."

Williams echoes this sentiment.

"If we are all the same, we run the risk of being stuck in an echo chamber and not realising the great potential that can be harnessed by diversity of thought, gender, background, and experience," she says.

Orleow says there is room for further support of women in finance.

"We need to continue to build and develop the female communities to support each other, provide opportunities for continued development and showcase role models to light the way," she says.

Hostplus head of ESG Kim Farrant says it's important for women in responsible investment to support one another.

"Responsible investment isn't a competition to get to an endpoint, it's about creating change, and we can all achieve more when we work together," she says.