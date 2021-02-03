Wingate appoints private markets head

Wingate has promoted its current Asia Desk head to the role of head of private markets.

Adrian Ting will step up to the new position, where he will be responsible for managing a national team of investor services directors responsible for engaging with the sophisticated co-investor market.

Announcing the appointment, Wingate managing director Dani Peer sent an internal memo congratulating Ting on the promotion.

"Adrian Ting's role has been expanded from leading the Asia Desk to now encompassing the entire Private Markets' team of seven directors," Peer said.

"Adrian joined Wingate in July 2018 and has consistently impressed with his work ethic, his strong business development and co-investor engagement efforts; and his ability to win the trust and affection of his colleagues."

Wingate is a private debt investment house with over 170 employees and offices in Sydney and Melbourne.

In October 2020 Wingate bolstered its property team with the appointment of a new head of direct property, building on its property platform business.

Daniel Farley took on the position of head of direct property, broadening the leadership of the Wingate Property business.

Farley has over 17 years' experience in commercial property acquisitions, asset and funds management, previously holding roles at Macquarie Group and NAB.

Prior to taking on the new role, Farley was most recently fund manager of EG's Australian Core Enhanced Fund.