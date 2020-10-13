NEWS
Executive Appointments
Willis Towers Watson director departs for LIC
BY ALLY SELBY  |  TUESDAY, 13 OCT 2020   12:45PM

Wilson Asset Management has nabbed Willis Towers Watsons' director of manager research and head of real assets Australia after a decade with the financial services giant, set to lead the investment manager's new alternative assets strategy.

Dania Zinurova is the listed investment company's new portfolio manager, where she will focus on investing in alternative asset opportunities and aiding the company's share price to trade at a premium to its pre-tax NTA.

It comes after shareholders of embattled Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund (previously listed on the ASX under the ticker code BAF) voted overwhelmingly in favour of the investment company joining the WAM stable in early September.

WAM Alternative Assets (ASX: WMA) provides Australian retail shareholders access to alternative investment opportunities, comprising of real assets, private equity, real estate, private debt and infrastructure; providing diversification to equity holdings.

The fund currently invests in water rights, venture capital, growth capital and private real estate.

During her decade with Willis Towers Watson, Zinurova worked across multiple continents - New York, London and Sydney - where she specialized in real assets investments.

Zinurova is currently a committee member at Women in Super and Crescent Wealth Super, roles which she has held for more than three years, respectively.

Prior to her tenure with Willis Towers Watson, Zinurova worked as a senior business analyst at 3H Partners in London, where she consulted for pharmaceutical and service industry companies.

She also spent more than three years with Russell Investments in London as an investment analyst, covering real estate strategies in EMEA and North America and portfolio management of Russell's GREITs funds.

Prior to this, she worked in the Chelyabinsk region of Russia as an accounting intern and currency/inter-banking trader.

Willis Towers Watson director of investments Australia Martin Goss said the financial services giant was sad to see Zinurova go.

"While we're sad to lose Dania, who has made an extraordinary contribution to Willis Towers Watson and our clients, we know her passion is for real assets and this was simply too good an opportunity," he said.

"We remain committed to delivering the best for our clients in real assets research and we're proud to announce that Lidia Medojevic and Nick Kelly will lead our work here, with support from our comprehensive global team."

Medojevic, who will now lead Willis Towers Watson's real assets business in Australia, is an associate director of investment research. She has worked with the financial services firm for more than six years.

She had previously worked with multinational finance and insurance company AIG as an underwriter for financial institutions for three years.

Kelly has worked with Willis Towers Watson for more than eight years, most recently as a director of investment research covering real estate equity, infrastructure, illiquid credit, as well as global responsibility for real asset debt research.

Prior to his tenure with Willis Towers Watson, Kelly worked with PwC, which he joined as an undergraduate in its cadetship program in July 2004. When he left the accounting firm in 2012, he was a senior manager of its risk and controls solutions business.

Audrey Simhi is also an investment analyst on the real assets team at Willis Towers Watson.

