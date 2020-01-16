NEWS
Financial Planning
Why women struggle in financial advice
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 16 JAN 2020   12:24PM

New research points the finger at conflicted remuneration as one of the factors keeping women out of the financial advice industry.

The University of Otago in New Zealand and RMIT University in Melbourne have collaborated to explore why so many fewer women go into financial advice compared to men.

Women only make up 20% of the entire financial advice industry in Australia, and 23.5% in New Zealand.

The study looked at organisational structures of workplaces, advisers' preferences and stereotypical discrimination and identified barriers to women in the industry, as well as strategies for overcoming them.

The removal of conflicted remuneration in Australia and an option for fixed compensation was highlighted as something that could increase women's participation in the industry.

Wealthwise senior financial adviser Dawn Thomas has seen this first hand.

"I returned to work after three months with my first two children and after four and a half months with my third. My 'targets' were not adjusted for this," she told Financial Standard.

"I had sympathetic managers, however their hands were tied because of the systems that were in place at the time.  The system likened maternity leave to long service leave, I responded by saying there is no choice about who is having my baby and taking long service leave is a choice."

She said such variable remuneration systems can disadvantage women when they are trying to return to work from maternity leave.

"Things like having to express milk when you want to give your child breast milk becomes a challenge," Thomas said.

"I would have to do this in toilets quite often because it was not a consideration that needed to be made, to provide returning mums extra support."

However, she pointed out that progressive wealth businesses that can overcome these challenges will stand to gain because they will have the pick of the best talent.

"Remuneration is one aspect, however the bigger challenge is that the industry is still set up from the perspective of a male lens," Thomas said.

Co-author of the study, Helen Roberts from the University of Otago said competitive sales-based structures, servicing client needs, difficulties networking, a dominant masculine management culture and the gendered nature of flexible work are the greatest inhibitors to women's careers in financial advice.

"These factors aren't necessarily wrong from an employment law perspective, however we've discovered they significantly impact career progression and job satisfaction for female advisers," Roberts said.

Ros Whiting from the University of Otago, who also co-authored the study, added that there are also some less obvious barriers around women getting into the industry.

"Women we spoke to talked about barriers such as male-dominated networking events being uncomfortable experiences as they often centered around alcohol," Whiting said.

"Those type of events might work well for men in a male-dominated industry, however for a female adviser they are often a negative experience, and the women prefer to network in other ways."

RMIT's Daniel Richards suggested one of the big factors that will help women break into the advice industry will be them finding the right manager, receiving mentoring and establishing a partnership arrangement with another adviser.

The study has identified several things the financial advice profession can do to increase women's participation.

These include normalising temporary part-time work opportunities for all employees and provide a defined route for advancement from a part-time position to an advising role.

However, senior management and industry leaders are ultimately needed to foster the recruitment and retention of women.

A 2012 study from the US National Bureau of Economic Research titled The market for financial advice: An audit study found a stark difference in the financial advice offered to men and women.

Women were found to receive worse investment returns than men, with the study concluding this was because female clients were less likely to be asked about their personal financial position compared to male clients - the gender imbalance within the profession was suggested as a factor in this.

For Thomas, getting women into the industry is essential.

"Right now, the future of a woman who ends up single at retirement could mean that she ends up in poverty," she said.

"Helping someone into financial empowerment could be saving their life. We need to be in the thick of it to make the change that is needed for our daughters and their daughters to come."

