Investment
Sponsored by
Where to invest when a GFC looms
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 16 DEC 2019   12:39PM

More than half of the world's biggest money managers think another GFC will strike soon yet they don't plan to fiddle much with their asset allocations in 2020, according to a new survey of 500 institutional investors.

Natixis Investment Managers surveyed 500 institutional investors globally and found that the highest proportion of them (58%) are expecting another global financial crisis in the next one to three years. A further 20% think the financial crisis could arrive in four to five years.

About 5% think next year will be the year the markets melt. Only 6% each think we have still got 10 years or no chance of a GFC.

Despite the bearish outlook, instos plan to leave their asset allocations on hold.

Why the mismatch?

Natixis said it could be simply because stocks are expensive and bond yields are low - leaving them no alternative places to invest.

"The most likely rationale for staying put is simply the direct conflict presented by an aging bull market for equities and an extended low yield environment for fixed income," Natixis said in the report.

"With stocks in the tenth year of a bull market, and indexes delivering double-digit returns in 2019, equities look a bit expensive and risky. But the lack of a significant allocation shift suggests that they are holding steady, with hopes of capturing any additional gains simply because with bond yields so low they see no other alternative.

"Even after witnessing an inverted yield curve one month and watching it return to normal the next, it appears that institutions are happy to play the hand they've been dealt. It appears they want to moderate overall risk exposures, which they think can do with bonds."

Natixis said the allocation to fixed income will fall slightly over the next year (39.1% to 38.7%). So will equities (36.5% to 35.8%).

Meanwhile, alternatives will pick up some allocations (from 17.5% to 18.7%).

"[This] reflects how far afield institutional investors are willing to go for yield replacements. Those looking to adjust alternative allocations say they will increase private debt, infrastructure and real estate holdings," Natixis said.

Read more: GFCNatixis Investment Managers
