What super funds should know about Gen Z

New research from industry super fund NGS Super has revealed what Gen Z wants from a super fund and their attitudes to saving and investing.

According to the research, 73% of Gen Z participants said the pandemic encouraged them to save more, 31% said it prompted them to explore investment options such as shares or cryptocurrency, and a third are now keen for advice on how to invest.

However, they are deeply disengaged from their superannuation.

Two in five (41%) said they didn't care who their super is with -- and only 15% want to invest more into their retirement nest egg.

NGS said this indicates a disconnect between investment appetite and understanding that super is the largest investment most will have.

"The pandemic has made Gen Z hungry for more financial advice and investment options, but they're looking for short-term satisfaction and we're increasingly seeing this generation make investment decisions based on limited information via social media," NGS chief executive Laura Wright said.

"Gen Z is entering the workforce in droves, and we're facing a critical moment in time to educate and engage with Gen Zs about their super to help them build a more financially secure and sustainable future.

"It might not be surprising that our Gen Z workers are focusing on shorter-term investments rather than their super, but it is concerning how much they are potentially sacrificing for their future. Super can be a very powerful tool in a young person's investment toolkit, and it's being disregarded."

Additionally, the research found free financial advice from parents was the most popular source of information for 56%, closely followed by friends at 36%.

'Finfluencers' (financial influencers) were the fifth most relied upon source of financial advice, with one in four Gen Zs sourcing their information primarily from YouTube (59.9%) and Instagram (55.6%).

Almost 60% of Gen Z aren't aware at all that they can access free advice from their fund.