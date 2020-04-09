What's next for income-focused funds

As ASX-listed companies wind back dividends, income-focused equities funds will have to look harder for sources of income.

Australian companies paid out about $55.5 billion in dividends last year, according to Janus Henderson. On average, between 1917 and 2019, listed companies paid out about 65% of their earnings as dividends to investors, according to the Reserve Bank of Australia.

However, this year is a different story across the world. The European Central Bank has asked banks to defer dividend payouts until October, while the UK has seen nearly half of its biggest listed companies scrap dividends, according to Link.

Closer home, APRA on Wednesday asked banks to focus on their balance sheets instead of appeasing investors with dividends, and Bank of Queensland already seems to have obliged by deferring its dividend. Many stocks have changed their dividend payouts.

The dividend suspensions, deferrals, or cancellations spell trouble for income-focused funds which are popular with retirees and pre-retirees.

Morningstar senior analyst Matthew Wilkinson says its universe includes about 11 income-focused equities funds, of which only one is a global equities fund.

"Global equities is not a place where income-focused strategies fit [in Australia] because ASX companies tend to pay higher dividends and having options trading skills in overseas markets is not a skill seen here," Wilkinson said.

Australian equities income-focused funds have some commonalities: they tend to be value focused (and hence have underperformed the ASX200 by up to 200 basis points over the last ten years, with variations from fund to fund) and they can have a skew towards financials which are traditionally big dividend payers.

They have two ways of generating income: dividends, or selling options. The latter strategy is employed by only a couple of funds, while most funds in the category lean on dividends.

"Whole equities market is going to be hurt by dividend scale backs, but income-focused funds will be hurt a little more. Balance sheet strength should be front of the mind for new allocations," he said.

Hunting for dividends

Plato Investment Management managing director Don Hamson expects dividends to fall by about 30% over the next 12 months, or higher or lower depending on how quickly the pandemic can be contained and shutdowns lifted.

Plato's fund, which generates income from dividends and franking credits, distributed about 9% in income last year, buoyed by companies flushing out larger dividends before the federal election where Labor wanted to cut back on franking dividends.

"Reality is [funds] won't provide as much income as last year but yields are still going to be reasonably good. Last year was a bumper year for dividends. Its feast to -- not a famine -- but a lean year," Hamson said.

"Clearly self-funded retirees need to get ready for a lean period of income."

Hamson said while Plato hasn't calculated exactly how much lower the fund's yield could be, he hopes that it will not fall by the 30% he expects of the broader market, owing to active positions.

"I think some financials can still pay a good dividend -- CBA has just paid a very good dividend [$2 per share, paid on March 31] and has very strong capital strength and is less affected some others."

He points to telecommunication service providers and grocery chains in identifying dividend opportunities for the months ahead.

"Some areas may even be able to increase their dividends like grocery [stocks] such as Coles, Woolworths, Metcash and IGA [which] are going gangbusters. Even Telstra, which has cut dividends over the last few years could be a beneficiary of the world telecommuting de riguer [during COVID] which has forced people to add to their plans," he said.

Hamson said the fund is focused on buying good companies that generate yield, and does not sell options, which can be an added source of income.

"Selling options is a completely different strategy with a completely different risk return profile. We leave it to the others," he said.

If dividends fall, there's options

Vertium chief investment officer Jason Teh runs an Australian equities fund focused on generating income, and he is not making any major portfolio changes to harvest dividends better in the post-COVID world.

Teh said assuming his fund returns 10% in a year, about 3% comes from growth in the stock price while 7% comes from income.

In breaking down the 7% of the total return that he attributes to income, dividends account for about 4% while franking credits add another 1%.

The remained of about 2% comes from selling options on the stocks.

It's this last component that will take centre stage for income-focused funds in the months ahead, according to Teh.

"Not [changing] much, because I do run a high-income fund. Dividends will fall for most stocks we own and that is true across every other fund as well. We can still sustain the 7% income range, it is the option income that will do the heavy lifting in the months ahead," he said.

Options are ASX-traded contracts that give the holder the right to buy or sell securities at a set price, called a strike price, in the future. Their prices reflect the volatility in the market, and so have changed significantly since February 21's recent ASX peak.

"We can earn twice as much income from selling similar option contracts from a month ago because volatility has effectively doubled," he says.

Teh says this is true across the board, and nearly all stocks have seen a recent doubling in price of options contracts.

"If our dividend income goes down from 4% to 2%, selling options will generate double the return it previously did [4% to 2%], so income should be fine. Our focus is on preserving capital," he says.

What about dividend-focused ETFs?

The past few years have seen the growth of passive ETFs that chase higher dividends according to a set of rules. Vanguard, iShares and ETFSecurities offer funds in the space.

Wilkinson said dividend-focused ETFs may decide they have to refine their rules, but there are unlikely to be any sweeping changes in investment styles because of skinnier dividend.

"Investors are expecting a certain return profile, to change that drastically is perhaps not wise. There are scenarios where they will underperform in certain market environments and this is one of them," he said.

"Active managers have the scope to be flexible in the type of the companies they choose but they want to be careful with drastically changing their fund from their philosophy of what they do," he said.