Westpac scraps SG direct debits

As Westpac pulls the plug on QuickSuper, a direct debit superannuation payment option for employers, there are fears the lack of automation could potentially worsen the unpaid super problem.

On September 4, employers paying superannuation guarantee (SG) contributions had to switch payment methods to either Electronic Funds Transfer or BPAY, as Westpac considered it impracticable to complete its Know Your Customer obligations by continuing to offer direct debits.

QuickSuper is used by a number of super fund providers like AustralianSuper, BT, CareSuper, Hostplus and Statewide Super.

Without the ease of SG automatic deductions from their accounts, some employers are finding it difficult to transition to a new payment method. One employer expressed frustration via LinkedIn about her super fund making it harder to run a business, noting the extra steps in the process that have to be done manually.

A Westpac spokesperson said employers were given a minimum 30 days' notice to make the necessary changes and that the bank "has taken proactive steps to remind customers of the need to change their payment method within this time period."

"Westpac regularly reviews and updates its products, processes and systems and is committed to ensuring this change operates as smoothly and efficiently as possible and we will be providing resources to support employers through this process," the spokesperson said.

Failure to comply with SG obligations has robbed workers of their retirement savings worth $3.6 billion, based on Australian Tax Office estimates from 2015. Industry Super Australia thinks this figure is closer to $6 billion.

New figures from the ATO reveal that 24,000 employers have come forward and disclosed about $588 million of underpaid superannuation.

The ATO declined to provide updated estimates of the total unpaid super amount or comment on the potential impact removing direct debits will have.

An ATO spokesperson said: "Whilst our gap estimates indicates that the vast majority of employers pay their employees the correct amount of superannuation guarantee (SG) on time, the ATO takes any non-payment of SG very seriously."

"However we appreciate that currently some businesses may be experiencing difficulties. If they have been unable to pay on time it's important they lodge a super guarantee charge statement with the ATO as soon as possible."

The spokesperson added that introducing Single Touch Payroll (STP), together with super funds' reporting obligations, have increased the ATO's ability to identify employers who are not meeting their SG obligations.

"This means that in close to real time we can compare what employers promise to pay and what they actually pay to their employees' super funds."

But with the SG amnesty ending on September 7, eliminating the direct debit option can further aggravate the unpaid super problem.

Dean Martin, chief executive of InPayTech, said removing the direct debit payment unfortunately means that businesses are working harder to meet their SG compliance.

"It requires additional steps and more persons involved, and overall introduces more risks in the process," he said.

"With direct debit, the process is streamlined. This involves uploading a SuperStream file to a portal; with a little automation the SuperStream file can then be used to generate a direct debit on the employer account and the subsequent credits on the super funds' accounts."

On the other hand, without a direct debit payment mechanism in place, the SuperStream or SG file is uploaded, along with an Australian Banking Association (ABA) file or a payment file that needs to be uploaded to a separate banking portal.

"The person uploading the SuperStream file might not have access or authority to release payments and may need to coordinate with a senior manager or director to release the payment file to authorise the SG payment - so you just added two steps additional steps," Martin explained.

Most of the AustralianSuper's employers that had to change payment methods transitioned early without any issues, according to the fund's group executive member experience and advice Shawn Blackmore. "Overall the process has run smoothly."

Westpac set up a dedicated help line for businesses and all AustralianSuper business relationship managers have been ready to help with any transition issues or questions, he said. "The majority of businesses the fund deals with already use EFT, so there has been no change for them."