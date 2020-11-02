Westpac profits down on AUSTRAC fine

Westpac has reported a "disappointing" full year result with statutory profit down a staggering 66% as a result of the ongoing pandemic and its anti-money laundering fine.

Statutory profit decreased $4.94 billion to$2.29 billion while cash earnings tumbled 62% to $2.6 billion, which the bank says is attributable to the $1.3 billion penalty to settle the AUSTRAC proceedings.

Westpac Group chief executive Peter King noted the year has been challenging and the result for the bank is disappointing.

"Our earnings have been significantly impacted by higher impairment charges, increased notable items and the sharp decline in economic activity. At the same time, we have incurred higher expenses due to increased resourcing to handle unprecedented COVID-19 demands and fixing our compliance issues," he said.

"We have taken accountability for our mistakes and commenced a process of fundamental change, which has included refreshing the board and management and elevating oversight of financial crime, compliance and conduct."

As flagged last week, impairment charges increased four times from the previous year to $3.1 billion with $440 million going towards customer remediation, $614 million to write-down of intangibles and $123 million towards asset sales and revaluations.

Despite the dismal results, the bank's common equity tier one capital ratio rose 46 basis points to 11.13%.

Its specialist businesses division which includes superannuation platforms and insurance was down $506 million with superannuation platforms and investments cash earnings at $111 million, down from $285 million in 2019 which Westpac says was due to lower margins and higher compliance costs.

Insurance recorded a net loss of $480 million due to bushfires, storms and lower premiums, while Westpac Pacific recorded $11 million cash profit down $58 million over the year.

Westpac recorded positive results for BT Panorama with funds under advice up 34% to over $31 billion and number of investors increased 51% to over 67,000.

Furthermore, the bank has over 40,000 mortgages totalling $16.6 billion still in deferral, down from $54.7 billion while $1 billion in small business loans are in deferral from $10 billion earlier in the year.

"We are continuing to assist customers affected by COVID-19. It has been pleasing to see a reduction in the number of our customers on loan deferral packages. More than two thirds of Westpac's mortgage customers who deferred repayments have now re-commenced repayments," King said.

King said the bank is now focusing on addressing the issues that impacted its performance.

"The simplification of our business will support improved returns and help pave the way for a re-set of our cost base," he said.

Westpac will pay a 31 cent fully franked dividend.