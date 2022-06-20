Westpac outlines new social initiatives

The initiatives have a strong focus on women's financial security, including increasing home ownership rates among females.

Westpac has expanded eligibility for its existing Lender's Mortgage Insurance (LMI) Waiver to include more health professions.

The LMI Waiver now includes eight further allied health professions, which have strong female workforce representation.

"Home ownership is still one of the most common paths to wealth accumulation in Australia but saving the traditional 20% of the value of a property purchase price can take prospective buyers years to achieve," Westpac chief executive consumer and business banking Chris de Bruin said.

On the bank's LMI Waiver expansion, de Bruin said that the initiative will enable more women to purchase their home sooner with a reduced deposit and without the expense of mortgage insurance.

"To complement our new childcare sector lending growth plan, we will also be lifting women's participation across our own lending workforce, where females have historically been underrepresented in lending roles," he said.Employees will have access to a development and upskilling program to transition to home and business lending roles, with an aim to increase female participation within the sector. Up to 100 roles will be made available to employees and external applicants.

Westpac's plans also include improving access to finance for childcare centre operators and introducing more flexible lending criteria and priority service for childcare centre operators (as well as reduced equity requirements and competitive lending rates and establishment fees).

"The New South Wales government recently announced a $5 billion childcare growth plan and other governments are pursuing similar policy objectives. Providing access to fast and competitive finance will be essential to support growth in the childcare sector," de Bruin said.

"When government policy and corporate sector commitment are aligned, change can be driven quickly."

De Bruin added: "We know that access to finance is a key barrier to expansion, so we're making it easier for childcare businesses to get the funding they need to grow."