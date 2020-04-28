NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
READ NOW
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
Investment
Sponsored by
Westpac flags $2.2bn impairment
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 28 APR 2020   10:39AM

The big four bank has flagged its 1H20 results will likely include an impairment charge of more than $2.2 billion - more than half of which is attributed to COVID-19.

Announcing the expected charge this morning, Westpac said the $2.238 billion impairment includes about $0.6 billion from individually assessed provisions and net write-offs, alongside $1.6 billion of charges associated with COVID-19.

Westpac said the $1.6 billion charge has a relatively small impact on the group's CET1 capital ratio - an 11 basis point decrease. The CET1 capital ratio as at March 31 is expected to be 10.8%.

This impairment equates to about 62 basis points of gross loans (annualised). This compares to 13 basis points in 2H19 and nine basis points in 1H19.

It's largely due to significant changes to base case economic forecasts linked to COVID-19, like lower economic growth and higher unemployment, and increasing the weighting applied to the downside economic scenario and the likelihood conditions could deteriorate further. An overlay based on a top down, industry-by-industry assessment of additional stress that could emerge down the line is also accounted for.

Westpac chief executive Peter King said: "The world is going through a once in a lifetime health and economic crisis and we are committed to assisting as many customers as possible to bridge this shutdown period."

"Our packages are already providing relief to individual and business customers. It is however unfortunate that some customers will not be able to navigate the financial and economic changes of this crisis and may not re-open. Nevertheless, we will work closely with those customers to help them through that process."

Having materially strengthened capital over the last decade, he said, the group is well positioned to absorb the increase and respond to further developments in the environment.

Westpac's results are due to be released on May 4.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: WestpacPeter King
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Westpac names new chief executive
Pendal reports $3.9bn in outflows, slips below $100 bn
Vale Ted Evans
Big banks cop a beating
Westpac AUSTRAC bill continues to grow
Wealth manager appoints new head of advice
Why banks are lifting TD rates
Will COVID-19 infect mortgages and RMBS?
Times of turmoil create opportunities: deVere
Why remediation jobs aren't short-term
Editor's Choice
Former CFS executive joins platform
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The former head of Wrap at Colonial First State has joined an ASX-listed platform provider.
Bitcoin bonanza amid COVID-19 crisis
ALLY SELBY
The investment world's underdog has seen a surge in interest since it hit rock bottom in March, outperforming the US market indices by a mile.
Property giant kicks off capital raise
ALLY SELBY
A $38.9 billion ASX-listed real estate portfolio manager is set to bolster its balance sheet with a multi-million dollar institutional placement, as it moves to better withstand the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A case for flexible asset allocation: First Sentier
ALLY SELBY
Investment managers with fixed multi-asset allocations may have been better served by a flexible approach during the COVID-19 crisis.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Marsha Beck
MANAGING DIRECTOR AUSTRALIA
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
For AMP Capital managing director, Australia Marsha Beck the only limits to what can be achieved are those we create in our own minds. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something XeQ5JAz9