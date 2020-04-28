Westpac flags $2.2bn impairment

The big four bank has flagged its 1H20 results will likely include an impairment charge of more than $2.2 billion - more than half of which is attributed to COVID-19.

Announcing the expected charge this morning, Westpac said the $2.238 billion impairment includes about $0.6 billion from individually assessed provisions and net write-offs, alongside $1.6 billion of charges associated with COVID-19.

Westpac said the $1.6 billion charge has a relatively small impact on the group's CET1 capital ratio - an 11 basis point decrease. The CET1 capital ratio as at March 31 is expected to be 10.8%.

This impairment equates to about 62 basis points of gross loans (annualised). This compares to 13 basis points in 2H19 and nine basis points in 1H19.

It's largely due to significant changes to base case economic forecasts linked to COVID-19, like lower economic growth and higher unemployment, and increasing the weighting applied to the downside economic scenario and the likelihood conditions could deteriorate further. An overlay based on a top down, industry-by-industry assessment of additional stress that could emerge down the line is also accounted for.

Westpac chief executive Peter King said: "The world is going through a once in a lifetime health and economic crisis and we are committed to assisting as many customers as possible to bridge this shutdown period."

"Our packages are already providing relief to individual and business customers. It is however unfortunate that some customers will not be able to navigate the financial and economic changes of this crisis and may not re-open. Nevertheless, we will work closely with those customers to help them through that process."

Having materially strengthened capital over the last decade, he said, the group is well positioned to absorb the increase and respond to further developments in the environment.

Westpac's results are due to be released on May 4.

