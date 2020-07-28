NEWS
Westpac discovers additional transaction irregularities
BY ALLY SELBY  |  TUESDAY, 28 JUL 2020   12:13PM

Westpac's money laundering woes continue to worsen, with the bank today announcing it has uncovered hundreds of thousands of additional transactions of $10,000 or more that are "incomplete or inaccurate" to AUSTRAC.

After further investigation, the bank has discovered an additional 175,000 transactions that were not reported to AUSTRAC, while 365,000 were reported to the financial intelligence agency but contained irregularities.

It comes after Westpac announced in its 2020 Interim Financial Results in May that it had self-reported several threshold transaction report (TTR) issues to AUSTRAC, including 60,000-90,000 transactions that had not been reported to the agency.

In June, AUSTRAC approached the bank for additional information on 272 customers that may have used its international money transfer service to finance child exploitation.

The bank says these numbers, while extensive, may not all be breaches of the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Act 2006.

"A significant proportion of the potential reporting issues relate to a range of complex scenarios where the legislation requires Westpac to exercise judgement on how multiple transactions may be aggregated and whether a threshold transaction has actually occurred," it said.

"Westpac continues to engage with AUSTRAC in relation to these TTR issues, and notes that the numbers above may change.

"As previously disclosed, Westpac has been notified by AUSTRAC that it may amend its statement of claim to include allegations arising from its investigations into these TTR issues."

Westpac is expected to cough up a $1.5 billion penalty over the breaches arising from the AUSTRAC civil proceedings brought against it in November 2019, and is also currently being investigated by both the prudential and corporate watchdog.

AUSTRAC uncovered more than 23 million breaches of anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism laws late last year at the bank, some relating to child sex abuses in South-East Asia.

The breaches saw heads roll at Westpac, including that of its former chief executive Brian Hartzer and chair Lindsay Maxsted.

In early June, Westpac confirmed 38 of its staffers had been punished over the AUSTRAC scandal with a range of remuneration and disciplinary consequences, including withholding the FY19 short term variable reward and the cancellation of the FY20 short term variable reward.

These bonuses would have totaled $13.2 million and $6.9 million respectively.

At the time, its chief executive Peter King said there was no evidence of intentional wrongdoing at the bank, with disciplinary actions applied accordingly.

"Remuneration and disciplinary actions took into consideration decisions already taken and announced, the level of direct managerial responsibility or accountability for the compliance failures, and the level of culpability for failings," he said.

"While the compliance failures were serious, the problems were faults of omission."

