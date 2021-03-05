Westpac best for ESG reporting in Australia: Report

Westpac Banking Corporation has been ranked as among the best in the world for ESG reporting.

It was the highest-ranked company in the ASX 50 for levels of transparency on ESG issues, according to the Currie Global ESG Monitor (GEM) study.

The positive ESG result for the bank may be surprising given Westpac was fined $1.3 billion after an AUSTRAC investigation found it had breached anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing laws.

Westpac was one of only two companies from outside of Europe to rank in the top 10 for ESG transparency globally. The banking giant was named fifth in the world, behind European companies Inditex, Santander, BASF and Intesa Sanpaolo.

The only other non-European company to make the top 10 was Walgreens Boots Alliance.

"Broadly, the GEM found corporate ESG reporting shows remarkable differences in quality between and within regions, and that reporting globally lacks comparability and transparency," Currie principal Mark Paterson said.

The next most highly ranked company in Australia was an even more surprising inclusion - Woodside Petroleum was found to have the second best ESG reporting transparency.

Woodside was followed by a tie for third place between Newcrest Mining, South32 and Amcor. ANZ Bank and National Australia Bank had the next best reporting respectively.

According to the study, ASX 50 companies lead the world in making their ESG objectives and targets clear in integrated reports (85% were found to do so) and reporting ESG impacts in separate reports (74%).

However, when it comes to making sustainability an integral part of business strategy results were weaker, with 50% in separate reports and 42% in integrated reports.

"Global standards make stakeholder dialogue a priority for sustainability reporting, yet a weakness in reporting common to all regions is transparency around stakeholder involvement," Paterson said.

"You need look no further than Rio Tinto's destruction of Australia's cultural heritage at the Juukan Gorge rock shelter to see what can happen when a company does not listen and respond to stakeholders' concerns about its impacts."