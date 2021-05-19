NEWS
Superannuation

Weeding out net zero fakers

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 MAY 2021   5:28PM

The tripling in commitments to achieve net zero carbon emissions by both companies and investors cannot be believed blindly, according to experts.

At the Conference of Major Superannuation Funds in Adelaide, Australian Council of Superannuation Investors (ACSI) senior analyst, ESG Jodie Barnes broke down the response to decarbonisation by ASX companies.

She said Australia is an outlier among developed countries in terms of how much exposure to carbon intensive industries it has, something that is apparent in the ASX200 and ASX300.

"We've seen a lot of companies in Australia be severely impacted by weather events recently," she said, but that doesn't mean that there is overwhelming action on climate change.

There is however a proliferation in net zero commitments in Australia, as there is internationally. But Barnes isn't sure that all of these commitments are accompanied by a thorough plan.

She also questioned how seriously investors can take some stress testing scenario analysis from companies. Barnes explained ACSI recently found that all the ASX companies that tested themselves against a low carbon future scenario said they would perform well, even coal companies. This, Barnes suggested, could be proof downside is not being considered seriously enough by some companies.

"ACSI is going to continue to engage with the most carbon intensive companies," Barnes said.

Bruce Duguid, head of stewardship at Federated Hermes, said he has observed a tripling in net zero commitments from listed companies - but, like Barns, he questions how serious the plan behind some of these commitments are.

Unilever and Nestle, huge multinationals that recently committed to net zero, were examples of companies with thoroughly detailed plans to achieve that, he said.

On the other side it's not just companies making these commitments, investors are now committing to net zero in line with the Paris Agreement - especially institutional investors like super funds.

And this could change the quality of action from companies to decarbonise in line with net zero commitments.

"It's the ability for investors to use their influence and shareholder rights to influence the behaviour of companies," Duguid said.

Barnes agreed. As an example, she explained Santos has provided substantial information about climate change as a direct response to the Say on Climate vote.

"In the ASX, if you're in a carbon-intensive industry you need to be demonstrating steps that you are going to take to decarbonise," Barnes said.

Without these clear steps, ASX companies will stand to possibly lose investments from super funds that have made net zero commitments.

Financial Standard is the official media partner of the Conference of Major Superannuation Funds.

