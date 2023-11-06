Wealth firm awards CFS Edge mandate

Colonial First State (CFS) has scored a wealth platform and managed accounts mandate with a large financial advice firm.

Viridian Advisory, which has $7 billion in funds under administration, will use CFS Edge.

Having officially launched in August, Edge is the third platform CFS has on offer, together with FirstChoice and FirstWrap.

CFS group executive Bryce Quirk said "the new relationship with Viridian cements CFS Edge as a platform of choice for high quality and client-focused advice businesses".

"We see a huge advice gap in the Australian market. By choosing Edge, we believe professional advice businesses like Viridian are well positioned to help provide more advice to more Australians and to deliver even better outcomes for their clients," Quirk said.

Raamy Shahien, joint chief executive of Viridian Financial Group, said: "We like CFS' continued investment in technology to transform the way advice is delivered. Viridian has always been dedicated to continuously improving outcomes for our clients and team. We view investment in capability, specialisation and technology coupled with open architecture central to achieving our aspirations in this space."

Viridian has 350 staff nationwide, including more than 120 financial advisers. Last month, it launched Infinity Capital Solutions (ICS), an investment management division with its own AFSL.

ICS offers asset management, portfolio management, digital tools, and fixed income solutions to other advice firms. In line with the launch of ICS, Viridian has also launched individually managed accounts (IMAs).