Executive Appointments

Wayne Byres to stand down

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 26 JUL 2022   11:40AM

Wayne Byres has resigned as chair of APRA after eight years in the seat and almost 25 years with the regulator.

In a statement, Byres said it has been an honour and a privilege to serve as the APRA chair and that he is pleased with what has been achieved in his time.

"There is always more to do, but the financial system is stable, APRA's leadership team is strong, and the organisation and its people are well-placed to continue to manage future challenges," he said.

Against that backdrop, Byres said now is a good time to hand the reins to a new chair.

"Just as we expect the financial institutions we regulate to carefully consider how they renew their leadership, the same applies to APRA," he said.

"It has been a difficult decision to make, as there is much about APRA I will miss, but after eight years as chair, I believe the time is right. I have every confidence the organisation will continue to do great things for the Australian community."

Byres has been with APRA since its establishment in 1998, working across policy and supervision. He previously worked at the Reserve Bank of Australia for more than a decade, including a secondment to the Bank of England.

He has been chair since July 2014 and was reappointed to another five-year term in 2019 but has decided to cut that short.

Acknowledging the decision, Treasurer Jim Chalmers thanked Byres for his dedicated service.

"He'll be greatly missed but I wish him well," Chalmers said.

"Throughout a long and distinguished career, Mr Byres has made a significant contribution to the Australian financial system and the global framework for prudential regulation.

"His leadership and expertise has positioned the Commonwealth to respond well to some of the greatest challenges in Australia's history - most recently in ensuring the stability of the financial system during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Byres' time as chair will come to an end on October 30. Chalmers added that the government will undertake an open and transparent process to select his replacement.

