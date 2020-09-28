NEWS
Investment
Watermark LIC seeks restructure
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 28 SEP 2020   12:48PM

A Watermark-managed LIC is proposing to convert to an unlisted managed fund, as a group of investors seek to replace Geoff Wilson and John Abernethy on its board.

The Australian Leaders Fund (ASX: ALF) will seek court and shareholder approval to convert all its units to a new share class in Watermark's unlisted Absolute Return Fund.

It follows ALF appointing an independent board committee on September 3 to review options for the best capital management for the LIC.

The restructure will allow the LIC's unitholders to redeem monthly at NAV. ALF is also offering two sweetners: there will be no management fees on the new, unlisted managed fund for the first year, and redemption fees will be rebated for the first year (lower of 2% of the NAV or 2 cents).

However, if the scheme is implemented, ALF will have to pay $2.5 million as termination fees to Watermark to end the investment management agreement for the LIC.

In August, Rob Ferguson and Malcolm McComas nominated themselves as directors for the LIC, with backing from shareholders representing 5.5% of ALF's units.

"Memo to Geoff Wilson & John Abernethy ... be fair, ALF has failed, give shareholders back their NTA," the two said in an advertisement in September 23's Australian Financial Review, which called attention to ALF's discount to NTA and called its recent financial performance "woeful".

ALF is urging shareholders to vote in favour of the restructure and gave 10 February 2021 as the indicative implementation date.

Watermark earlier this month, handed over its $36 million market neutral fund to Dalton Street Capital (to be effective around October 16) after running it for about eight years.

Cbus appoints new investment leadership role
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The $54 billion industry fund has appointed a chief operating officer, investments.
