Warakirri acquires stone fruit orchards

Warakirri's Farmland Fund has made two foundation investments in orchards in Goulburn Valley and Cobram.

The investments are part of a stone fruit category strategy with W. F. Montague Pty Ltd and will see the fund become one of the largest owners of modern, high-density, premium stone fruit orchards in Australia.

They are the first investments made by the Farmland Fund which was launched last year.

Under a 20-year lease partnership, W. F. Montague's stone fruit production footprint will expand to be one of the largest growers of premium plums, nectarines, apricots and peaches.

"We're delighted to commence the fund with these high-quality foundation investments and in particular, the class and calibre of our initial tenant partner," portfolio manager Steve Jarrott said.

"Montague have been growing fruit for three generations and are a business with an intense focus on quality, consistency and innovation in the horticulture industry - a great fit for the Warakirri Farmland Fund."

W. F. Montague managing director Scott Montague said the investment will allow all parties to accelerate the respective growth strategies.

In a recent interview with Financial Standard, Warakirri managing director Jim McKay said the current global agriculture climate is in favour of Australian-made offerings.

Today, he says, Australia is the food bowl of Asia and Warakirri predicts a long run thematically in agriculture.

"It's really exciting to be involved in acquiring land, and also improving it, investing in it, and treating it as if we own it for life. It's not about maximising the return quickly, but to doing a great job for our investors over 10, 20, 30, 40 years," McKay said.

"That's how we think about it, and what's pleasing is that it's also how our investors think about it."

Warakirri currently owns assets in every state except Tasmania, however McKay confirmed plans to expand into the Apple Isle are underway.