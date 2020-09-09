NEWS
Investment
WAM wins Blue Sky bid, appoints directors
BY ALLY SELBY  |  WEDNESDAY, 9 SEP 2020   12:38PM

Shareholders of embattled alternatives investments company Blue Sky have voted in favour of joining the Wilson Asset Management stable at an extraordinary general meeting held yesterday afternoon.

The investment company's name will be changed to WAM Alternative Assets early next week, listed as WMA on the ASX.

WMA will continue to invest in alternative asset classes, including real assets, private equity, real estate and private infrastructure.

"This gives investors a return that is uncorrelated to equity markets with lower volatility and diversification, and also gives investors exposure to potentially innovative investment products," WAM founder Geoff Wilson said during the EGM.

The alternative investment company will be supported by an investment committee, with Wilson also announcing during the EGM that both he and WAM lead portfolio manager Adrian Siew will be joining both the committee and the investment company's board.

Siew boasts 22 years' experience in private equity and alternative asset markets. He started his career with Goldman Sachs, and has also spent 11 years with The Carlyle Group as part of its private equity buy-out investment team.

John Roberts will also be joining the investment committee as an independent adviser. He currently also works as the non-executive chair of Macquarie Group's infrastructure and real assets business, as well as a partner at Alfred Street Investment Partners.

Financial Standard understands that a portfolio manager has been appointed to lead the alternative assets fund, set to be announced later this week.

It comes after WAM acquired the management rights for Blue Sky Alternative Investments in July this year, after the company announced it had been forced into receivership in May 2019.

The investment company had breached a covenant on a $50 million convertible note from Oaktree Capital, bleeding $25.7 million (after tax) during Q1 2019, with $36.8 million in expenses and $82.4 million in liabilities.

Oaktree Capital subsequently appointed KordaMentha as receivers and managers of the company and its approximately 3300 shareholders.

