WAM looks to acquire Asian equities LIC

WAM Capital is attempting to acquire a listed investment company that has a concentrated portfolio of listed Asian equities.

WAM has its eye on PM Capital Asian Opportunities Fund (PAF), offering to pay $1.147 per PAF share.

The proposed takeover bid is subject to several conditions. WAM wants PAF's net tangible assets not to fall more than 5% and that the market value does not fall more than 5%. WAM also put forth a 50.1% minimum acceptance condition.

In the year to June 2021, PAF delivered 30.34%, beating the MSCI Asia Ex-Japan benchmark. Total assets stood at $65.3 million.

PAF is currently in the process of merging with PM Capital's other LIC - the Global Opportunities Fund (PGF).

On September 15, PGF and PAF entered a scheme implementation deed to merge. PGF has a 19.9% shareholding in PAF.

The PAF board said it intends to vote in favour of the merger, subject to independent experts concluding that it is in the best interest of PAF shareholders.

PAF said it is engaging with PGF and WAM to see whether either or both are prepared to improve the terms of their offers.

Neither the PGF merger nor the WAM proposed bid will finalise in the near term and the earliest that either can conclude is the second half of November.

"Further, the future share price of WAM as well as the respective future NTAs of PGF and PAF will each have a bearing on the relativities of the competing proposals. Accordingly, there is no need for PAF shareholders to take any action at this time," PAF said.

PAF traded at $1.08 per share, while PGF traded at $1.48 per share at the time of writing.