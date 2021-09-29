NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

WAM looks to acquire Asian equities LIC

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 29 SEP 2021   12:08PM

WAM Capital is attempting to acquire a listed investment company that has a concentrated portfolio of listed Asian equities.

WAM has its eye on PM Capital Asian Opportunities Fund (PAF), offering to pay $1.147 per PAF share.

The proposed takeover bid is subject to several conditions. WAM wants PAF's net tangible assets not to fall more than 5% and that the market value does not fall more than 5%. WAM also put forth a 50.1% minimum acceptance condition.

In the year to June 2021, PAF delivered 30.34%, beating the MSCI Asia Ex-Japan benchmark. Total assets stood at $65.3 million.

Sponsored by iShares
Invest for the long term with iShares ESG ETFs.

PAF is currently in the process of merging with PM Capital's other LIC - the Global Opportunities Fund (PGF).

On September 15, PGF and PAF entered a scheme implementation deed to merge. PGF has a 19.9% shareholding in PAF.

The PAF board said it intends to vote in favour of the merger, subject to independent experts concluding that it is in the best interest of PAF shareholders.

PAF said it is engaging with PGF and WAM to see whether either or both are prepared to improve the terms of their offers.

Neither the PGF merger nor the WAM proposed bid will finalise in the near term and the earliest that either can conclude is the second half of November.

"Further, the future share price of WAM as well as the respective future NTAs of PGF and PAF will each have a bearing on the relativities of the competing proposals. Accordingly, there is no need for PAF shareholders to take any action at this time," PAF said.

PAF traded at $1.08 per share, while PGF traded at $1.48 per share at the time of writing.

Read more: PM CapitalWAM CapitalPM Capital Asian Opportunities Fund
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Financial services' biggest tax bills revealed
Geoff Wilson feels sorry for CLF shareholders
WAM names new board member
FICAP sponsors donate $150k despite postponement
Best, worst equities performers in COVID-19 sell-off revealed
Pendal global equities fund cut at Morningstar
FICAP 2020 weeks away
Industry's Best of the Best celebrated
Vanguard hires PM Capital sales director
PM Capital LICs add director

Editor's Choice

State Street bolsters SPDR team

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
State Street Global Advisors has made four senior appointments within its SPDR exchange-traded funds business in Asia Pacific.

MLC Life refreshes income protection offering

ANNABELLE DICKSON
MLC Life Insurance is offering a new range of income protection insurance products following research from customer, adviser and licensees.

Link vows to fight class action

KARREN VERGARA
Link Group vowed that it will "vigorously defend" its subsidiary against a class action involving the failed Woodford Equity Income Fund.

MFS Investment Management launches new trust

ANNABELLE DICKSON
The US$685.5 billion fund manager has opened a multisector, small and mid-market-cap equity trust to Australian and New Zealand investors.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Infographic: Your FirstChoice for low-cost index investing

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Michelle Inns

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
CRESTONE WEALTH MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Crestone Wealth Management chief operating officer Michelle Inns owes her career to curiosity and not being afraid to ask for new opportunities. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
15% off in September only.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.