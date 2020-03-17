NEWS
Wall Street tumbles, ASX holds ground
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 17 MAR 2020   11:52AM

Wall Street has been taking a battering since the coronavirus outbreak left the shores of China, with the S&P 500 falling another 12% overnight.

A sharp cut in interest rates, stricter quarantine enforcements around the globe and a change of tone from US President Donald Trump all triggering one of the worst days on Wall Street since 1987.

While some investors appear to be optimistic that the policy measures will have a positive impact in the long run, markets have reacted with volatility.

Janus Henderson global head of fixed income, Jim Cielinski, said the Fed's cut would not cure market volatility or the economic slowdown.

"We recommend investors remain cautious, recognizing that bonds have provided - an we expect will continue to provide - diversification against precipitous equity market declines," Cielinski said.

"Although we cannot predict what the u;ltimate impact of the outbreak will be on the global economy, we recognise that times of severe market stress always offer opportunities, and believe the value we can add as an active asset manager is to be able to take advantage of them."

Cielinski said caution is warranted and investors will be better served by now trying to time the markets.

"These rates cuts are not a cure for market volatility because they are not a cure for the virus," he said.

Eric Stein, co-director of global income at Eaton Vance said the Fed's coordinated action with other central banks will have positive effects on funding markets.

"Obviously, stock markets and global markets around the world are down significantly," Stein said.

"Again, I think the Fed did what it had to do and in the press conference, Powell still highlighted that health policy and other policies are going to carry the day."

"We are living in unprecedented historical times with the economy basically in shutdown mode. Hopefully, at the margin, the central bank's liquidity injection can help dollar funding markets now."

While it may seem like this sentiment is being reflected in Australian markets today, which have risen despite a history of following US moves.

Kyle Rodda, market analyst at IG told Financial Standard we should refrain from thinking this is the case.

"Volatility is currently at GFC highs, which is leading to exaggerated swings to the upside just as much as it is to the downside," Rodda said.

"There is always a temptation to try and explain every granular move in the market, but we should restrain from doing so in such a volatile environment."

Rodda said that despite Wall Street experiencing such an exaggerated fall overnight, US Futures saw a bounce after the close.

"In this environment things don't move the same direction every day," he said.

"Things are going to be exaggerated with volatility at these levels, in a low volatility environment the pendulum swings as well, it's just not as exaggerated."

