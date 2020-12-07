WA Super trio launches boutique

WA Super's former chief investment officer Chris West and two others have launched a new investment consultancy, following the completion of its merger with Aware Super.

Context Capital will provide investment advice to advice businesses, wealth firms and family offices, and already has $1 billion in assets across four clients.

Former WA Super chief investment officer Chris West, senior investment analyst Chris McAlpine and investment operations analyst Mark Foo are Context's three co-founders.

The advisory panel includes WA Super's former chief executive Fabian Ross and former GESB Superannuation chief investment officer Sharon Hicks.

Industry-super-owned asset consultant Frontier (newly rebranded from Frontier Advisors), which has been looking to diversify its client base outside of superannuation, is also partnering with Context.

"The emerging wealth segment is an area of potential growth for Frontier and partnering with Context Capital provides us with an exciting opportunity to deliver our institutional-grade advice to investors in these segments," Frontier chief executive Andrew Polson said.

"In considering a strategic partnership like this, it was critical to Frontier that we were putting our brand behind people we can trust who have the shared value of providing advice that is in the client's best interests."

Frontier's move into advice/family office segment mirrors similar moves by peers JANA and Mercer, which currently offer services such as asset allocation, external manager selection and implementation. They come as more superannuation funds merge, and develop in-house investment capabilities, thereby shrinking the number of superannuation fund clients available to investment consultants.

"We have observed that increasingly the commercial focus of the highest-grade investment consulting capability is towards serving the needs of very large asset owners. We believe that by combining our strategic partnership with Frontier, the right technology investment and a nimble approach, we will deliver contextual institutional grade solutions to a much broader set of clients than has been served by traditional models," West said.

"We aren't trying to replicate an existing service offering. Our value proposition to a wealth firm is three-fold - we provide institutional grade service; we only construct bespoke solutions and we have a strategic focus away from the traditional financial centres of Sydney and Melbourne."