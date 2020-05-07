NEWS
Investment
Volatility continues to drive investors
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  THURSDAY, 7 MAY 2020   4:28PM

Investors continue to be driven by the market volatility caused by COVID-19, with the ASX recording ever-increasing trading volumes.

Average daily trades on the Australian Securities Exchange continue to rise, as investors deal with the ongoing fallout from COVID-19.

In its latest monthly activity report, the ASX revealed the average number of daily trades on the exchange was up, with a 27% increase on the prior corresponding period, while the average daily value traded on-market hit $6.8 billion, 57% higher than last April.

Unsurprisingly, with significant movement in the market, volatility also increased.

As measured by the average daily movement in the All Ordinaries Index, volatility hit 1.6% in April, compared to just 0.4% last April. Further, expected future volatility - as measured by the S&P/ASX 200 VIX - is also up, registering an average of 31.4 in April. Last year, it averaged 11.4 in April.

Additionally, secondary capital raises ballooned in April, with more than $13 billion raised representing a 275% spike.

While not reaching the highs of March - during which it recorded its 15 busiest days ever by trading volume - CommSec executive general manager Richard Burns said the impact was still hitting CBA's trading platform, which continued to welcome new investors onboard during April.

"For example with CommSec Pocket, which is a more balanced way for less experienced investors to enter the market, we opened twice as many new accounts from March to February (99% increase)," Burns pointed out.

"We then had a 20% drop in April from these March highs.

"With new economic and company news hitting the market each day, volatility remains high and continues to drive higher trading levels in the market."

Burns said the platform was pleased to see investors maintain sensible and diversified approaches to their portfolios as they digest and respond to recent trading activity.

"Given the continued market volatility we strongly encourage people thinking about share investing to make sure they gather research from a variety of sources and diversify their investments," Burns said.

"This is particularly important for the months ahead, as volatility is likely to continue."

