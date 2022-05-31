Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Volatile crypto markets need better regulation: CHOICE

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 31 MAY 2022   12:44PM

CHOICE has made a submission to the federal government, providing a framework on how to better protect consumers from risks associated with cryptocurrency.

According to the latest data from CHOICE's national consumer survey, one in five Australians are involved or interested in crypto trading.

CHOICE senior policy adviser Patrick Veyret said: "This number is rising amid aggressive marketing and promotion campaigns by the crypto industry, often involving celebrities and influencers."

He added that the growing number of Australians purchasing crypto assets have inadequate consumer protections.

Sponsored by Praemium
Find out how managed accounts enhance practice success

Veyret said: "CHOICE is hearing from many Australians about financial loss and other harm caused by purchasing crypto assets that were not what they appeared to be."

"We've seen a number of recent collapses of exchanges where people have lost all of their savings with no ability to get their money back."

Sponsored Video
What do you value the most in Securities Services?

To illustrate his point, Veyret cited the collapse of Terra Luna which he said is a clear example of extreme volatility in an unregulated market.

In a statement, CHOICE said it has also seen a huge surge in scams on crypto exchanges.

Earlier this year the consumer advocacy group reported that Australians lost $99 million in crypto investment scams in 2021.

Of note, the ACCC acted over alleged misleading conduct by Meta (formerly Facebook) for publishing scam celebrity crypto ads.

The ACCC contends that ads which promoted cryptocurrency were likely to mislead Facebook users into believing the advertised schemes were associated with well-known people such as businessman Dick Smith, media personality David Koch and former NSW premier Mike Baird.

In an unusual step, Andrew Forrest has also brought criminal charges forward as a private citizen against Facebook. Forrest accused the tech giant of breaching federal laws by not clamping down on scam ads which used his likeness.

"I'm doing this because I'm concerned about innocent Australians being scammed through clickbait advertising on social media," Forest commented.

In light of its findings, the consumer group called on the federal government to urgently regulate exchanges that sell the crypto assets to provide protection to consumers.

It recommended that exchanges that sell or control crypto assets need to be subject to strong legal obligations, including a ban on market manipulation.

CHOICE also made a blanket statement that people should have stronger consumer protections when purchasing crypto assets and that new regulatory regimes should capture all crypto providers without loopholes.

Read more: CHOICEACCCPatrick VeyretAndrew ForrestDavid KochDick SmithMike BairdTerra Luna
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Future Generation welcomes Mike Baird as new chair
Cash bonus and fuel excise cut
Disclosure lacking in common ownership: Committee
Global alliance calls for BNPL regulations
Scammers prey on lonely hearts
Industry responds to heatmap findings
Sydney Airport takeover given green light
ACCC not opposed to NAB, Citi deal
End of the road for Dollarmites
Industry calls for expanded CSLR

Editor's Choice

Pendal appoints head of institutional

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   10:55AM
Pendal has confirmed the appointment of Peter Lambos as its new head of institutional business, Australia and New Zealand.

AFCA adopts user pays funding model

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   11:30AM
Adopting a 'user pays' model, the Australian Financial Complaints Authority's released its new funding model that will see the vast majority of financial services firms pay the same or less than they have previously.

Diversa culls more products

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The latest round of cuts sees the closure of three more sub-plans.

Spirit Super member data exposed after security attack

ANDREW MCKEAN
A Spirit Super data incident has resulted in approximately 50,000 member records from 2019/2020 being compromised.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: When it comes to gold ETF's, a trusted issuer matters.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Welsh-Rose

HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY APAC AND HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY SPECIALISTS
ABRDN AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Having spent much of the last two decades being told she was wrong, abrdn's Danielle Welsh-Rose is enjoying seeing progress on sustainability issues - but more change is needed. Jamie Williamson writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.