Volatile crypto markets need better regulation: CHOICE

CHOICE has made a submission to the federal government, providing a framework on how to better protect consumers from risks associated with cryptocurrency.

According to the latest data from CHOICE's national consumer survey, one in five Australians are involved or interested in crypto trading.

CHOICE senior policy adviser Patrick Veyret said: "This number is rising amid aggressive marketing and promotion campaigns by the crypto industry, often involving celebrities and influencers."

He added that the growing number of Australians purchasing crypto assets have inadequate consumer protections.

Veyret said: "CHOICE is hearing from many Australians about financial loss and other harm caused by purchasing crypto assets that were not what they appeared to be."

"We've seen a number of recent collapses of exchanges where people have lost all of their savings with no ability to get their money back."

To illustrate his point, Veyret cited the collapse of Terra Luna which he said is a clear example of extreme volatility in an unregulated market.

In a statement, CHOICE said it has also seen a huge surge in scams on crypto exchanges.

Earlier this year the consumer advocacy group reported that Australians lost $99 million in crypto investment scams in 2021.

Of note, the ACCC acted over alleged misleading conduct by Meta (formerly Facebook) for publishing scam celebrity crypto ads.

The ACCC contends that ads which promoted cryptocurrency were likely to mislead Facebook users into believing the advertised schemes were associated with well-known people such as businessman Dick Smith, media personality David Koch and former NSW premier Mike Baird.

In an unusual step, Andrew Forrest has also brought criminal charges forward as a private citizen against Facebook. Forrest accused the tech giant of breaching federal laws by not clamping down on scam ads which used his likeness.

"I'm doing this because I'm concerned about innocent Australians being scammed through clickbait advertising on social media," Forest commented.

In light of its findings, the consumer group called on the federal government to urgently regulate exchanges that sell the crypto assets to provide protection to consumers.

It recommended that exchanges that sell or control crypto assets need to be subject to strong legal obligations, including a ban on market manipulation.

CHOICE also made a blanket statement that people should have stronger consumer protections when purchasing crypto assets and that new regulatory regimes should capture all crypto providers without loopholes.