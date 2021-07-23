NEWS
Investment

Victorian government agency hunts for fund manager

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 23 JUL 2021   12:35PM

The Victoria government's LaunchVic is looking for a fund manager to run a $120million startup fund.

The Victorian Startup Capital Fund (VSCF) is a fund-of-funds that was announced in the Victorian Budget 2020/21 and will invest in Victorian early-stage technology-based startups that have the potential to grow into high-performing businesses.

The government has released a request for proposals (RFPs), with a due date of September 6.

The fund manager will be responsible for developing and implementing the investment strategy, managing due diligence, and reporting on investment performance.

They will also have to raise $60 million from the private sector to top up the government's $60 million contribution.

The Victorian government said it will consider both established funds management firms and experienced individuals from across the world, but the successful candidate must be based in Victoria.

Victoria's startup ecosystem has tripled in value to $7 billion since 2018 but founders still face a dearth of early-stage capital, according to LaunchVic chair Leigh Jasper said founders are still facing

"Research commissioned by LaunchVic found a $100 million per annum shortfall in early-stage capital in Victoria, and this gap has widened as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic," Jasper said.

"The Victorian Startup Capital Fund will be a massive boost for the Victorian startup sector, providing much needed capital to our best early-stage startups to grow and create jobs."

The selection panel includes Jasper, LaunchVic board director Aneetha de Silva, Afterpay chair Elana Rubin, Lighter Capital chief executive Melissa Widner and Continuity Capital Partners co-founder and managing partner Ovidio Iglesias.

