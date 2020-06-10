NEWS
Superannuation
VicSuper disputes fee hike claim
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  WEDNESDAY, 10 JUN 2020   11:49AM

The $23 billion industry superannuation fund has responded to a claim its members will face increased financial advice fees upon its mega-fund merger with First State Super.

Following reports in the Australian Financial Review that internal documents seen by the publication indicated VicSuper expects the cost of the "most simple form of complex advice given to a single member" could rise by 37% to $3500", the industry fund told Financial Standard that members would not be subjected to a "fee hit" as asserted in the article.

According to the fund, more than 225,000 members will instead receive fee relief, in the form of a 20% decrease in administration and investment fees upon completion of the merger.

"A recent Australian Financial Review article incorrectly suggested that VicSuper members would face a 'fee hit' after the upcoming merger with First State Super," VicSuper and First State Super said.

"Following the merger, administration and investment fees will in fact decrease by 20 per cent for over 225,000 VicSuper accumulation members."

Turning their attention to specific claims about the cost of accessing advice, VicSuper and First State Super said less than 2% of the Victorian fund's members receive financial advice each year.

"All members will still be able to receive intra-fund advice on specific topics at no cost," VicSuper said.

The funds said comprehensive advice will also be available for all members in-house on a user-pays basis at an average cost of $2500, "which is consistent with the industry average".

"In addition, members will have access to a broad range of in-house advice and support services to assist them with their more complex financial needs, including estate planning and aged care advice," the funds said.

"Both First State Super and VicSuper strongly believe in the important role financial advice plays in helping our members to achieve a better retirement outcome."

