NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

VGI chief executive resigns amid takeover

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 31 JAN 2022   12:19PM

The chief executive of VGI Partners will step down as Regal Funds Management prepares to take over the $2.5 billion asset manager.

Jonathan Howie resigned less than a year after he was appointed chief executive.

This morning, VGI announced that it entered an exclusive, non-binding agreement with Regal, effectively creating a $6 billion entity.

Howie intends to stay in his role and assist with the merger over the coming months.

Prior to VGI, Howie headed BlackRock's Australian iShares business from 2014 to 2018 and then became head of index equity for Asia Pacific.

VGI chair Robert Luciano said: "We thank Jonathan for his contribution to VGI Partners over the past year and wish him the very best in his future endeavours."

The merged entity's board will consist of six directors in addition to two external independent directors. Neither Luciano nor Regal's chief investment officer Philip King have a seat on the board.

Founded in 2008, VGI invests on behalf of high-net-worth individuals and family offices. It has two LICs listed on the ASX: VGI Partners Global Investments (VG1) and VGI Partners Asian Investments (VG8).

Subject to shareholder approval, VGI will changes its ticker code and be renamed.

Regal is an alternatives investment manager founded in 2004, offering institutional investors and family offices hedge fund, private market, and real asset investment strategies.

Read more: VGI PartnersRegal Funds ManagementBlackRockJonathan HowiePhilip KingRobert Luciano
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

VGI Partners confirms merger talks
MFS recruits BNP Paribas executive
BNP Paribas AM appoints wholesale distribution head
It will pay to keep employees happy: Fink
Strongest quarter for BlackRock
The top ESG themes for 2022
Regal Funds Management takes stake in Attunga Capital
Rest hires from MLC Asset Management
J.P. Morgan joins OpenInvest
Family offices back Regal resources fund

Editor's Choice

Plato launches net zero fund

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Plato Investment Management has brought a global equities fund to market for retail and wholesale investors looking for a 'net zero now' solution.

L1 Capital ends Channel Capital deal

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
L1 Capital has ended its partnership with Channel Capital, bringing its distribution and client service in-house.

Quality of Advice must consider digital: Ignition

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Ignition Advice senior adviser Andrew Baker has argued the government's Quality of Financial Advice Review must consider digital advice.

Mercer nabs Lonsec consultant

ELIZABETH FRY
Mercer has hired from Lonsec in support of its growing consulting and investment solutions business.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Hans Kunnen

PRINCIPAL & CHIEF ECONOMIST
COMPASS ECONOMICS
In 2022, COVID-19 continues to loom over Australia's economic progress. During such uncertain times, Compass Economics founder and chief economist Hans Kunnen reminds us that it is important to keep the people behind the numbers front and centre. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.