VGI chief executive resigns amid takeover

The chief executive of VGI Partners will step down as Regal Funds Management prepares to take over the $2.5 billion asset manager.

Jonathan Howie resigned less than a year after he was appointed chief executive.

This morning, VGI announced that it entered an exclusive, non-binding agreement with Regal, effectively creating a $6 billion entity.

Howie intends to stay in his role and assist with the merger over the coming months.

Prior to VGI, Howie headed BlackRock's Australian iShares business from 2014 to 2018 and then became head of index equity for Asia Pacific.

VGI chair Robert Luciano said: "We thank Jonathan for his contribution to VGI Partners over the past year and wish him the very best in his future endeavours."

The merged entity's board will consist of six directors in addition to two external independent directors. Neither Luciano nor Regal's chief investment officer Philip King have a seat on the board.

Founded in 2008, VGI invests on behalf of high-net-worth individuals and family offices. It has two LICs listed on the ASX: VGI Partners Global Investments (VG1) and VGI Partners Asian Investments (VG8).

Subject to shareholder approval, VGI will changes its ticker code and be renamed.

Regal is an alternatives investment manager founded in 2004, offering institutional investors and family offices hedge fund, private market, and real asset investment strategies.