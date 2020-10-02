NEWS
Executive Appointments
VFMC chief joins ING board
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 2 OCT 2020   12:46PM

The Victorian-government-owned fund manager's chief has joined the board of ING.

Lisa Gray was appointed a non-executive director on ING Australia's board on September 21.

She has 30 years of experience with senior executive roles at NAB, MLC, Plum Financial Services and AXA.

Gray started her second term as chief executive of VFMC in February 2019, in an appointment that needs approval from the VFMC board and the Victorian state treasurer. She studied town planning at university and started her career in financial services as an analyst at National Mutual.

ING's board is chaired by John Laker, who spent a decade as the chair of the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA).

Other non-executive directors on its board include: Amanda Lacaze (chief executive of Lynas Corporation), Nancy Fox (former managing director at ABN AMRO), and Darryl Newton (former chief risk officer of Australia Post).

