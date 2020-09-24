NEWS
Executive Appointments
VFMC adds to leadership team
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 24 SEP 2020   12:44PM

Victorian Funds Management Corporation has welcomed a head of client and market development to its executive team.

Sarah Dunn has been appointed to the role, effective this month, responsible for client and stakeholder management, market development, performance and communications.

Dunn replaces current head of client services Geoff Diamond who is set to retire next week, a spokesperson confirmed. In recruiting Dunn, the role has also been expanded to encompass additional responsibilities.

"Sarah has extensive experience in client and stakeholder management, commercial and operational leadership, governance and communication," VFMC said.

"She is passionate about supporting people to grow through change and transformation and delivering great client outcomes."

Dunn brings about 25 years' experience in financial services and investment management, and joins from Latitude Financial where she served as general manager, transformation, conduct and remediation for the past seven months.

Prior to that, she worked at ANZ, leading the ANZ Group Services business and the group's transformation portfolio. Other roles she held during her time at ANZ include managing director of ANZ Trustees, country chief executive of Cook Islands and chief operating officer of the bank's Taiwan business.

In total, Dunn spent close to a decade at ANZ. She joined the big four bank after 18 years with HSBC, during which time she worked across Canada, Monaco, Greece, Switzerland and London.

Commenting on the appointment, VFMC chief executive Lisa Gray said: "We are delighted for a leader of Sarah's depth and breadth in financial services to be joining our strong and talented team at VFMC."

"Sarah's expertise adds to the evolution of our client and stakeholder management service."

