VFMC adds to board

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 22 JUN 2021   11:30AM

Victorian Funds Management Corporation has appointed a public policy expert as a non-executive director.

Tom Considine is an advisory and investment partner at Sayers Group having joined from Suburban Rail Loop Authority where he was interim chief executive.

Considine previously spent five years at Development Victoria as group head - civic infrastructure and general manager - corporate strategy.

Prior to this, he was chief of staff to the Victorian treasurer and policy adviser for the Victorian government as well as fiscal and infrastructure policy director for the Victorian leader of the opposition.

Considine spent time in the UK Civil Service as a project officer and three years in Australian Public Service.

"This appointment broadens the public sector policy, financial and risk management expertise of the VFMC board," VFMC chair James Mackenzie said.

"In particular, Mr Considine brings extensive experience in infrastructure, policy and strategy development, and risk management."

VFMC is responsible for the investment of over $70 billion for Victorian public authorities. Clients include the Emergency Services and State Super, WorkSafe Victoria, Transport Accident Commission, and the Victorian Managed Insurance Authority.

Last year, VFMC appointed Sarah Dunn as head of client and market development, Lucy Carr as chief risk officer and Gary Gabriel as head of portfolio management.

More recently, VFMC lost its senior analyst, fixed income and absolute returns to CareSuper.

