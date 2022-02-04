NEWS
Superannuation

Vanguard move a win for SSGA, BlackRock

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 4 FEB 2022   12:34PM

Vanguard's decision to hand back institutional mandates has been good news for State Street Global Advisors, BlackRock and several other managers, analysis shows.

In October 2020 Vanguard announced it would hand back mandates to super funds ahead of its return to the superannuation market.

Rainmaker analysis shows that, in the 12 months following that decision, SSGA's institutional super fund mandates increased by $19 billion, while BlackRock's and Macquarie Investment Management's grew by $12 billion and $8 billion, respectively.

SSGA was awarded mandates from Aware Super, Sunsuper and QSuper. The QSuper mandate is shared with Dimensional.

Meanwhile, First Sentier Realindex scored a mandate from Cbus and Harris Associates saw money from AustralianSuper.

"These super funds are amongst the biggest, best performing and lowest cost super funds in Australia. There's only a small number of investment managers with sufficient scale to step into the shoes of Vanguard," Rainmaker executive director of research Alex Dunnin said.

At the time of Vanguard's announcement, Rainmaker estimates it had about $61 billion in institutional mandates. By June 2021, this had fallen to about $31 billion.

Of the initial $61 billion managed by Vanguard, 29% was in international equities. Australian equities accounted for 14%, Australian fixed income sat at 24% and a further 24% was categorised as 'other'. International fixed interest, cash and property were the remaining 8%.

"It needs to be emphasised as well that they [super funds] haven't shifted all their Vanguard business to their new investment managers, at least not yet," Dunnin added.

A further mandate of $20 billion was awarded to SSGA by Sunsuper in November 2021.

Vanguard is working towards launching its super offering this year, having confirmed a delay late last year.

VanguardBlackRockSSGARainmakerState Street Global AdvisorsSunsuperQSuperAlex DunninAustralianSuperAware SuperCbusDimensionalFirst Sentier RealindexHarris AssociatesMacquarie Investment Management
