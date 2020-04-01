Vanguard launches simplified investment platform

Vanguard launched a new investment platform designed to simplify the investing experience and provide low-cost access to the firm's most popular products.

The global funds management giant's new Vanguard Personal Investor offering will allow Australians to invest in the firm's Australian-listed ETFs brokerage free, in a move Vanguard said is aligned to its "ongoing commitment" to lower the cost of investing.

The platform will charge investors 0.2% of their total account balance annually, up to a maximum of $600.

The "simple and straightforward" offer is being delivered alongside a new website, which provides investors with access to a "wide range" of managed funds and ETFs, Australian shares, and an integrated cash account.

Vanguard Australia managing director Frank Kolimago said the new website and offer represents an "important step" toward provision a range of investment products and services direct to local investors.

"For more than 20 years Vanguard has helped Australians work toward their financial goals, but we recognise that we could make investing with us a more seamless experience," Kolimago said.

"Both the new website and Vanguard personal investor offer are important steps forward in helping investors attain better outcomes in meeting their financial goals."

Kolimago said that while the firm is launching the new offer during a time when market volatility is high, he is confident the challenge will pass.

"And Personal Investor will help long term investors to be well positioned to benefit when it does," he said.

Australian shares will be accessible through the platform for $19.95 of 0.15% per trade - whichever is greater.

The offer's roll out will be phased, with SMSF account access set to be introduced at a later date, as well as the ability for financial advisers and their clients to access the platform. Eventually, the firm will add international shares to the brokerage service, and holds long-term plans to develop a superannuation offer.

"The Personal Investor offer caters for investors looking to access Vanguard's broad range of products directly," Kolimago said.

"We will continue to work closely with financial advisers to support their clients on their investment journeys."

Both current and new Vanguard investors are eligible to open an account.

"Some people procrastinate about starting on the investing journey because they are daunted by the often-complicated process of investing," Kolimago said.

"The delivery of our first-class digital experience is a step towards demystifying the investment process."

Kolimago described the platform as "intuitive and uncomplicated", and said it takes just minutes to register and invest in the firm's popular products.