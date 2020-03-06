Vanguard insto head jumps to super fund

Vanguard has appointed a new head of institutional, as the incumbent takes a role at a $105 billion industry superannuation fund.

Matt Willis is joining First State Super as its head of business development, tasked with overseeing the fund's organic growth strategy.

His role at Vanguard, is going to Adam Donohue, who has been an institutional sales manager at the investing giant.

Willis will report to Peter Chun, who joined first state as its group executive member growth in January after leaving Colonial First State, where his last role was general manager, strategy and transformation and general manager of product and investment.

"To achieve our strategic goals we need to drive organic growth with well-defined propositions for our members and employers. We need to leverage our digital capability to deliver seamless service experiences and build our brand and profile within the community," Chun said about the appointment.

"Matt's insight and leadership will be instrumental in helping us oversee our most important business relationships and support our ambitious growth targets into the future."

Willis was at Vanguard for over a decade, starting in 2008. Prior to this, he was a business development manager at Skandia for five years.

He has also worked in the United Kingdom for five years, with Mellon Funds Management and Goldman Sachs.

"I have always wanted to work for organisations that have clear purpose and are driven to do the right thing by investors and members," Willis said.

"First State Super has been an organisation that I have long admired and I am excited to be joining a fund that is committed to delivering the best outcome to members in super, retirement and advice."

First State Super is the industry fund for people working in teaching, nursing, caring, and community response and help.

The appointment comes a day after First State Super confirmed it has signed a memorandum of understanding with WA Super. The two will enter due diligence.

First State is currently also in the process of merging with VicSuper, with an effective date of July 2021.

WA Super last year considered a failed three-way merger with Statewide Super and Tasplan.