Vanguard boosts superannuation team

Vanguard has created a new head of operations role for its burgeoning superannuation offering, hiring from an industry fund.

Rachel Reynolds has stepped into the role of head of operations, superannuation at Vanguard.

Reynolds spent almost five years as executive manager - operations at $17 billion industry fund CareSuper.

She left the super fund in December last year, telling Financial Standard: "I am taking a short break, spending time with my family before exploring opportunities in the New Year."

Prior to her time at CareSuper, Reynolds was head of operations at Guild Super.

Vanguard has been moving ahead with a planned super offering for Australia, with several key appointments made in recent months.

Garry Caldow was brought on as product lead, insurance in January. He joined Vanguard from Mercer after a decade long career at Colonial First State.

Michael Lovettt returned from Vanguard's US head office to Melbourne to lead the super offering.

Vanguard Australia managing director Frank Kolimago said: "Michael's significant experience puts him in a strong position to lead our superannuation undertaking as we develop this new offer with both individual investors and financial advisers in mind."