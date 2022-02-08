Vanguard appoints new chief information officer

Vanguard Australia has announced the appointment of Aman Sahani as its new Asia Pacific chief information officer.

In this role, Sahani will oversee Vanguard's Asia Pacific 200 strong IT division and lead the team.

Sahani spent the last six years in executive roles at Thryv Australia (formerly known as Sensis) including chief investment officer and head of core systems.

Prior to this, he held senior roles at Australia Post and National Australia Bank.

Vanguard Australia managing director Daniel Shrimski said Sahani will bring substantial expertise to Vanguard's IT function at an important time for the organisation.

"We look forward to welcoming Aman to Vanguard, and as a member of the Australian executive team," Shrimski said.

"His deep technical expertise and passion for innovation and enhancing the customer experience are particularly valuable to us as we continue to transform our direct to investor business, bring our new super fund to market, and continue our focus on providing Australian investors the best chance for investment success."

Sahani takes the role previously held by Kim Petersen, who oversees a broader portfolio, including the Australia business, in her new role as head of international systems for Vanguard in the United States.

"We are very grateful to Kim for her service to the Australia business, having overseen a period of rapid growth and transformation in Vanguard systems and technology, and notably the launch of our Personal Investor platform, where we are now serving over 100,000 clients," Shrimski said.