Investment

Vanguard appoints fund administrator

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 31 MAY 2021   12:39PM

Vanguard has appointed a fund administrator for its wholesale funds in Australia which hold an estimated $98.5 billion in assets.

Vanguard has taken the function from in-house to external provider.

Link Group was appointed to provide fund administration and transfer services for Vanguard's wholesale fund range. It commenced this month.

"Link Group's expertise in this field will enable us to improve the investing experience for our clients, modernise our offer, and streamline several operational processes," a spokesperson for Vanguard Australia said.

In March, Vanguard appointed GROW Inc (formerly Grow Super) as its administrator for its superannuation offering that it expects to launch later this year.

On April 28, a consortium including Pacific Equity Partners and Carlyle Group withdrew their October 12 bid to acquire Link. Link is currently in the process of listing property settlement platform PEXA.

Vanguard managed about $98.5 billion in wholesale managed funds at April end. It had $29 billion in ETFs, where it is the largest issuer. It is currently in the process of returning institutional mandates to clients in Australia and New Zealand.

Read more: Link GroupVanguard Australia
VIEW COMMENTS

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
