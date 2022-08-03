VanEck hires five to team

The asset manager has expanded its Australian team with several new hires as demand for its exchange traded funds (ETFs) increases steadily.

Pranay Lal and Daniel O'Connell have both joined the VanEck investments and capital markets team, while Anna Napoli and Hannah McCormick join the firm's marketing arm.

Lal joins from Macquarie Group where he worked as a senior associate in the treasury division. Before that, he was an actuarial associate at PwC.

O'Connell's most recent role was at Bennelong Funds Management where he worked as a senior investment operations analyst.

Elsewhere, Napoli has joined from SBS News, and McCormick from a content agency.

The sales team has also been bolstered by the addition of Grace Edwards from Oakleigh Financial.

VanEck chief executive and managing director Asia Pacific Arian Neiron said that the appointments will enhance VanEck's operations as demand for our products grow.

"Our five new people will work to significantly expand the investment capability of VanEck, as well as boost investors' understanding and engagement of our smart beta products, which form a core part of VanEck's ASX ETF range," Neiron said.

He said the growth will improve the firm's ability to provide intelligent insights and opportunities for investors.

"A transformation too in the business model for financial advice, with a greater focus on targeted outcomes, is driving the take up of ETFs from the adviser community," he added.

"In particular, advisers and investors are turning to VanEck smart beta ETFs to potentially beat the market as an alternative to actively managed funds."

Neiron also teased the impending launch of Australia's first carbon credits ETF later in the year.

"Investors too will be demanding their investments work harder to create and preserve wealth," he said.

"We expect flows into ETFs to gain momentum in the second half of 2022 as markets digest higher interest rates."