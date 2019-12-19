NEWS
Investment
Sponsored by
VanEck changes ETF portfolios
BY ALLY SELBY  |  THURSDAY, 19 DEC 2019   12:37PM

The fund house and Lonsec Investment Solutions have made a number of changes to their three low-cost ETFs.

The portfolios are designed to help financial advisers and brokers to build diversified portfolios for their clients, while also respecting their risk appetite and investment objectives.

The portfolios have been changed, removing the SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate Fund. This has been replaced with the VanEck Vectors FTSE International Property (Hedged) ETF (ASX: REIT).

"REIT tracks the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed ex Australia Rental Index AUD Hedged, which consists of securities that are real estate investment trusts (REITs) and companies listed on the exchanges of the world's major developed economies (ex Australia) that own real estate assets and derive >70% of their EBITDA from rental income," an announcement read.

"REIT is currency hedged, which Lonsec believes is appropriate for income distributions. REIT has a management cost of 0.43% p.a., lower than the 0.50% p.a. management cost for DJRE."

The ETF portfolios use Lonsec Investment Solutions to recommend asset allocations tailed to three risk/return profiles; balanced, growth and high growth.

The balanced portfolio is weighted 60% growth, 40% defensive; while the growth portfolio is weighted 80% growth, 20% defensive. Clients looking for high returns and that are comfortable with a lot of risk should consider the high growth portfolio (100% growth).

VanEck touted the benefits of using ETFs for strategic asset allocation.

"Asset allocation is a critical element of any investment strategy. It forms the basis of a prudent investment policy and drives the bulk of an investor's risk and return outcome," VanEck said.

"VanEck and Lonsec believe that a diversified approach to portfolio construction is critical to achieving investment objectives.

"Each model portfolio is split between growth and defensive assets across a range of ETFs that Lonsec considers provide an appropriate exposure to the relevant asset class."

VanEck assured that Lonsec's "disciplined and proven portfolio construction process" would strengthen its strategic asset allocation framework.

"All ETFs included in the models must have a minimum 'Lonsec Recommended rating' and the model portfolio may include ETFs not issued by VanEck," it said.

"Lonsec will be performing ongoing independent oversight of the models and will be providing quarterly performance reporting."

The three portfolios feature exposures across a broad range of asset classes, including global and Australian equities, property, and international and Australian fixed income.

VanEck said ETFs provide a low cost strategy for diversified investments.

"Utilising simple low-cost ETF strategies delivers diversified exposure for considerably less cost than the average cost of Australian managed funds," it said.

