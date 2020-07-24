NEWS
Value to be found in childcare stocks
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 24 JUL 2020   12:25PM

The government's ongoing fiscal support to the childcare industry throughout the pandemic has led to an undervaluation of childcare stock prices despite the COVID-19 surge in Victoria, according to latest research from Morningstar.

Morningstar equity strategist Gareth James believes the government support provided during the COVID-19 pandemic sets a precedent for future support of the sector and the capital raisings undertaken by childcare providers earlier in the year provide appropriate insulation from near-term risks.

"We expect the increased regulation, quality, and government funding of the childcare sector in recent years have been significant factors in the government's decision to support the sector, and deem childcare to be an essential service, during the COVID-19 crisis," he said.

Childcare centres in Victoria, which make up about 20% of the sector, remain open and will continue to receive the Child Care Subsidy which equates to 50% of revenue even if there is no attendance.

"This is important for two reasons. First, it means centres continue to generate revenue, and second, it maintains the customer relationship between the centre and the child's family," James said.

"In addition, childcare centres nationally will receive Transition Payments from the federal government until October 4, which account to around 25% of normal revenue. We expect these measures will support the childcare sector through the six-week lockdown in Victoria until August 19.

"The federal government's actions also set a precedent for the future and we expect the childcare sector will now always be considered "too important to fail." The provision of "free" childcare during the recent crisis also sets a precedent which is likely to support calls for further long-term government support of the childcare sector."

Childcare landlords are unlike to be exposed to the volatility as they will continue to generate rental income from the centres irrespective of the occupancy rate of the childcare centre.

Therefore, the operators are at risk of volatile occupancy rates as it is the key determinant of profitability. Landlords will only be impacted if the operator becomes bankrupt.

Despite this, James said bankruptcies are unlikely particularly for large landlords such as Arena REIT and Charter Hall Social Infrastructure Trust for three reasons.

"First, the federal government appears determined to support the sector during the COVID-19 pandemic and particularly to avoid bankruptcies,"

"Second, Arena REIT and Charter Hall Social Infrastructure Trust have a high exposure to Goodstart Early Learning, which is the largest operator of childcare centres in the country, is owned by a consortium of charities, and very conservatively financed and third, because both REITS are exposed to relatively large and high-quality ECEC operators."

