Economics

US stocks crumble after Jerome Powell's hawkish comments

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 22 APR 2022   12:13PM

From its daily peak, the SP500 index fell 2.61% after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell flagged aggressive rate hikes.

At an International Monetary Fund panel discussion, Powell said: "It is appropriate, in my view, to be moving a little more quickly."

He added: "I would say that 50 basis point [rate rise] will be on the table for the May meeting."­

Inflation in the US is at a 40-year high, though inflationary pressures are not unique to the global powerhouse. Other Federal Reserve officials from around the world have indicated they too will aim to combat inflation through tightened monetary policy with interest rate hikes.

It was only earlier this week that the Reserve Bank of Australia minutes strongly insinuated that inflationary and wage growth developments had brought forward the likely timing of Australia's first interest rate increase.

Nevertheless, Powell went on to explain that he believed the US economy was still very strong and performing very well.

Powell also claimed that the goal of the federal reserve at this time was to "get demand and supply back in sync so that inflation moves down and do so without a slowdown that amounts to a recession."

