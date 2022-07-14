US rocked by inflation disaster

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics has reported that inflation has surged 9.1% over the last year, shooting up a torrid 1.3% in June alone.

While inflation has surged to its highest level in 41 years, US president Joe Biden said the CPI data doesn't reflect the full impact of nearly 30 days of decreases in gas prices.

Biden stated: "Those savings are providing important breathing room for American families."

He added that other commodities like wheat had also fallen sharply since the report.

The president said core inflation had come down for the third month in a row and that June is the first month since last year where the annual core inflation rate is below 6%.

But despite the beleaguered leader's optimistic front, his approval ratings have collapsed to 38.6%. At this stage of his presidency, his approval ratings are comparatively lower than that of the last 12 US presidents, including Donald Trump.

In a White House statement, Biden said: "Tackling inflation is my top priority - we need to make more progress, more quickly, in getting prices under control."

To do this Biden promised he'd continue the release of oil from the US's strategic petroleum reserve and persist with putting price caps on Russian oil.

Biden also announced that'd he'd urge Congress to enact legislation that would reduce the cost of everyday expenses and give the Federal Reserve the room it needs to combat inflation.

"The Federal Reserve plays the primary role in fighting inflation and regulating financial institutions," Biden added.

Yesterday, International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva said inflation is higher than expected and ensuing central bank monetary tightening paired with pandemic-related supply chain disruptions triggered further global growth downgrades.

Georgieva emphasised that countries do everything in their power to bring down high inflation.

She said: "Persistently high inflation could sink the recovery and further damage living standards, particularly for the vulnerable."

As such Georgieva recommended that most central banks continue to tighten monetary policy decisively, especially where inflation expectations had started to de-anchor.

"Acting now will hurt less than acting later," Georgieva remarked.