US regulator, states sue Facebook

Facebook appears unfazed by antitrust lawsuits filed by 46 US states and the Federal Trade Commission seeking to force the social media giant to divest key assets, labelling the actions 'revisionist history'.

The FTC and 48 Attorneys General filed their respective suits overnight, claiming Facebook has used an "unlawful scheme" and illegal monopoly power to suppress competition and degrade privacy protections. The FTC said Facebook is "illegally maintaining its personal social networking monopoly through a years-long course of anti-competitive conduct".

Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and South Dakota did not join the action. Guam and the District of Columbia did.

Namely, the lawsuits call for the sale of Instagram and WhatsApp which Facebook acquired in 2012 and 2014 respectively, saying these acquisitions provided consumers with no alternative to Facebook. They also wish for Facebook to be prohibited from imposing anti-competitive conditions on software developers and for Facebook to be required to seek prior notice and approval for all future mergers and acquisitions.

"For nearly a decade, Facebook has used its dominance and monopoly power to crush smaller rivals and snuff out competition, all at the expense of everyday users," said New York Attorney General Letitia James said.

"Instead of competing on the merits, Facebook used its power to suppress competition so it could take advantage of users and make billions by converting personal data into a cash cow."

Last year alone, Facebook generated revenues of more than $94 billion and profits of about $25 billion.

As an example of its alleged conduct, the FTC said Facebook would cut off its competitors access to application programming interfaces (API) that would allow the developers' apps to interface with Facebook.

"For example, in 2013, Twitter launched the app Vine, which allowed users to shoot and share short video segments. In response, according to the complaint, Facebook shut down the API that would have allowed Vine to access friends via Facebook," the FTC said.

Responding to the action, Facebook's vice president and general counsel Jennifer Newstead labelled the suits "revisionist history", saying "this is simply not how the antitrust laws are supposed to work".

She said the acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp were both reviewed at the time by the relevant regulators and were approved as they posed no threat to competition.

"When we acquired Instagram and WhatsApp, we believed these companies would be a great benefit to our Facebook users and that we could help transform them into something even better. And we did," Newstead said.

The lawsuit risks sowing doubt and uncertainty about the US government's own merger review process and whether acquiring businesses can actually rely on the outcomes of the legal process, she added.

"It would also punish companies for protecting their investment and technology from free-riding by those who did not pay for the innovation, making those companies less likely over the long term to make their platforms available to spur the growth of new products and services," Newstead said.

The lawsuit comes as Reset Australia criticises the voluntary disinformation code created by DIGI - the Australian lobby group consisting of Google, Facebook, Twitter and others.

"DIGI has watered down the failed EU Code of Practice on Disinformation and is trying pass it off as a tough stance to what they hope is a gullible Australian audience," Reset Australia executive director Chris Cooper said.

"The DIGI code offers no transparency around how the platforms profit from and perpetuate disinformation. There is no independent oversight and no consequences for platforms that ignore the code."